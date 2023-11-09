Codie Taylor to miss most of Super Rugby by taking ‘non-playing sabbatical’
All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor will miss a majority of next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign after taking up a “non-playing sabbatical,” the Crusaders confirmed on Thursday.
Taylor was included in Rob Penney’s first Super Rugby squad in charge of the champion Crusaders, which included the likes of former All Black Ryan Crotty and Welsh international Leigh Halfpenny.
But after the All Blacks’ tough Rugby World Cup campaign, which saw New Zealand fall to rivals South Africa in a thrilling final, Taylor has taken up a clause in his contract to have some time off.
Unlike the likes of New Zealand captain Sam Cane and World Player of the Year Ardie Savea, Taylor won’t ply his trade overseas. Taylor will take some time off, which is well-deserved.
Crusaders coach Penny said that Taylor has “earned the right” to make the most of some “special” treatment as a new Rugby World Cup cycle gets underway.
“He has probably had the new All Blacks coach (Scott Robertson) in his ear, having a discussion,” Penney told reporters on Thursday.
“And that’s all good. Whatever Codie needs, and those (veteran) boys that have earned the right to be treated a bit more special.
“We will accommodate anything there.”
Taylor, who won the sport’s ultimate prize with the All Blacks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, was Ian Foster’s first-choice in the No. 2 jersey during the business end of this year’s tournament.
But before all of that, Taylor played a starring role in the Crusaders’ road to a staggering seventh Super Rugby title in as many years, having scored twice in the final at FMG Stadium.
New Zealand media outlets are reporting that Taylor is expected to return a few weeks before the playoffs, but coach Penney didn’t rule out an early return for the All Blacks enforcer.
“He could get itchy feet,” Penney added. “We will let him do what he needs to do and clear his mind of footy.
“When he’s back and ready to go, we will welcome him back with open arms.”
