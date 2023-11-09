Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Super Rugby Pacific News

Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn

Blues boast wealth of experience in 2024 squad

Wallabies duo head west as Force name squad for 2024

Crusaders begin new era with ambitious 2024 squad

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
The end of the defensive line
J
Jon 2 hours ago

Confusing what the author means be ‘space’ isn’t it? Seems to change. Does he mean like limiting ‘options’? Talea obviously has a wing in front of him guarding the 50/20. I don’t know why wings so don’t make an extra overlap in these situations. So easy to get on the outside of that defence (if you knew how it was setting up). Players need to be trained in change their setup based on the opposition setup, like happens in NFL. I think Ireland do this on attack? Overall the article really lost me. No flat D line in the future? This guy has to be losing his mind.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Blues boast wealth of experience in 2024 squad

By Ned Lester
(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

The Blues are without the services of some experienced campaigners in 2024, but a new coaching group led by Vern Cotter looks to set the team in a new direction with new leaders.

Beauden Barrett’s absence has left the keys to Auckland’s attack in the ignition and it will be up to Zarn Sullivan to challenge three-time All Black Stephen Perofeta for the driver’s seat.

Angus Ta’avao relocates to Auckland after six years with the Chiefs where he earned All Blacks honours but has been sidelined with injury for much of the past 18 months.

Ta’avao’s return softens the blow of losing Nepo Laulala, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi is on contract for one more season.

A big storyline this upcoming season will be the response of Hoskins Sotutu, who after a couple of seasons playing Ardie Savea’s understudy with the All Blacks was dumped unceremoniously out of both All Blacks and All Blacks XV favour earlier in the year.

The promise of a fresh start within the national team under incoming coach Scott Robertson will present many players with the extra drive for a career year in 2024. However, Sotutu will have to change the mind of forwards coach Jason Ryan who is the one coach to remain from Ian Foster’s staff.

The short-lived prospect of the team moving away from New Zealand rugby’s spiritual home, Eden Park, has been put to rest as the Blues announced they will remain at the venue for the next two seasons.

“Nothing beats the start of a new season; I’m looking forward to getting the guys in and taking a look under the hood. We’ve done plenty of planning and preparation in the background and now we’re ready to rip into it on the grass,” said Cotter.

“We’ve got a wealth of Super Rugby experience in this squad, players who have been there and done the business for several seasons. I’m excited for what 2024 holds and if we can get on the same page as a collective, we should be competing at the pointy end of the season.”

Josh Beehre, Laghlan McWhannell, PJ Sheck and James Thompson join Ta’avao as newcomers in the forwards, while Kade Banks, Lucas Cashmore, Cole Forbes and Meihana Grindlay join the ranks as backline depth.

Josh Beehre (Auckland, 0)
Adrian Choat (Auckland, 32)
Sam Darry (Canterbury, 23)
Kurt Eklund (BOP, 51)
Joshua Fusitu’a (Auckland, 6)
Akira Ioane (Auckland, 106)
Jordan Lay (Auckland, 20)
Laghlan McWhannell (Waikato, 0)
Dalton Papali’i (Counties Manakau, 68)
Marcel Renata (Auckland, 38)
Ricky Riccitelli (Taranaki, 24)
Rob Rush (Northland, 1)
Anton Segner (Tasman, 16)
PJ Sheck (Wellington, 0)
Hoskins Sotutu (Counties Manakau, 50)
Cameron Suafoa (North Harbour, 18)
Angus Ta’avao (Auckland, 49)
James Thompson (Counties Manakau, 0)
Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland, 99)
Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Northland, 136)
Soane Vikena (Auckland, 18)

Kade Banks (North Harbour, 0)
Lucas Cashmore (BOP, 0)
Finlay Christie (Tasman, 45)
Caleb Clarke (Auckland, 49)
Corey Evans (Auckland, 6)
Cole Forbes (BOP, 0)
Taufa Funaki (Auckland, 13)
Meihana Grindlay (Taranaki, 0)
Bryce Heem (Auckland, 33)
Rieko Ioane (Auckland, 101)
AJ Lam (Auckland, 29)
Sam Nock (Northland, 63)
Stephen Perofeta (Taranaki, 57)
Harry Plummer (Auckland, 58)
Zarn Sullivan (Auckland, 32)
Caleb Tangitau (Auckland, 1)
Mark Tele’a (North Harbour, 52)

