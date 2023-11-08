New Hurricanes coaches name fresh-faced 2024 squad

The Savea name is nowhere to be seen in the 2024 Hurricanes squad, with both Ardie and Julian absent from the Wellington club team sheet for the first time in well over a decade.

The brothers, along with the departure of Dane Coles, leave a gaping hole in the 2024 squad. But, as one door closes, another opens.

Incoming Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has named a team bursting with potential breakout stars, anchored by a number of key All Blacks scattered throughout the team.

“It’s always exciting to have new players and the energy they bring to the team,” Laidlaw said. “All the coaches are looking forward to welcoming the new players to the club, getting to know them, and integrating them into how we want to play. Within the new players we have some players who are new to Super Rugby as well as others who have played at this level before, which again we think can add to the depth of our side.

“Overall, we are very happy with the depth of the squad. We feel we have good competition for places across the group and are really looking forward to working together through pre-season to get that competition onto the training field, heading towards Round One.”

After a sensational breakout season in 2023 where he earned meaningful Rugby World Cup minutes, Cam Roigard re-signed with the Wellington club until 2027 and will this season face the selection challenge of TJ Perenara, who returns from an Achilles injury and also recently put pen to paper on a deal to remain with the club for three more years.

The biggest acquisition for the team is Brad Shields, the former England international returning to Wellington to bolster an emerging leadership group.

“Brad’s presence in the team this season will be crucial. We already know his qualities as a player and leader, as he was in this side previously, so we are delighted to have him back.”

Young gun Ruben Love will be hoping for a healthier season in 2024 after just a handful of appearances at the very end of the 2023 season. Love is one of a number of All Blacks XV selections in the Hurricanes squad who could make the leap to higher honours in Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks team of the new year.

“Obviously the ultimate goal is to win Super Rugby Pacific, but we are well aware all teams will have the same goal in mind. We know how tough the competition is going to be, so initially our key goal it is to connect well as a full group, get clear on how we want to play and work hard.”

Hurricanes squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Props

Siale Lauaki – Wellington

Tyrel Lomax – Tasman

Tevita Mafileo – Bay of Plenty

Xavier Numia – Wellington

Pouri Rakete-Stones – Hawke’s Bay

Pasilio Tosi – Bay of Plenty

Hookers

Asafo Aumua – Wellington

Jacob Devery – Hawke’s Bay

James O’Reilly – Wellington

Locks

Caleb Delany – Wellington

Ben Grant – North Harbour

Justin Sangster – Bay of Plenty

Josh Taula – Manawat?

James Tucker – Waikato

Isaia Walker-Leawere – Hawke’s Bay

Loose Forwards

Devan Flanders – Hawke’s Bay

TK Howden – Manawat?

Brayden Iose – Manawat?

Du’Plessis Kirifi – Wellington

Peter Lakai – Wellington

Brad Shields – Wellington

Halfbacks

Richard Judd – Bay of Plenty

TJ Perenara – Wellington

Cam Roigard – Counties Manukau

Five-eighths

Brett Cameron – Manawat?

Aidan Morgan – Wellington

Midfield

Jordie Barrett – Taranaki

Riley Higgins – Wellington

Billy Proctor – Wellington

Bailyn Sullivan – Waikato

Peter Umaga-Jensen – Wellington

Outside Backs

Harry Godfrey – Hawke’s Bay

Ruben Love – Wellington

Josh Moorby – Northland

Kini Naholo – Taranaki

Ngatungane Punivai – Canterbury

Salesi Rayasi – Auckland

Daniel Sinkinson – Waikato