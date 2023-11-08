Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Julian Savea finds a new home in Moana Pasifika's 2024 squad

By Ned Lester
(Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

It’s been a trying two years for Moana Pasifika, but the team look to turn that around in 2024 with the help of some big additions.

Perhaps the most significant changes come in the coaching box, as Tana Umaga assumes the reins as head coach, joined by Tom Coventry and Stephen Jones as assistants. The experienced trio have selected an exciting team for the upcoming season.

Umaga teased during the Rugby World Cup that he was quietly gauging the interest of players in the Samoa national team, with a few notable names expressing a keenness to join the Moana ranks at some point.

“The talent in our Pasifika community is aplenty and it certainly was a tough task selecting this team,” Umaga said. “But I am confident that we have a strong mix of youth and experience to complement the brand of rugby we want to play.

“The development of the team in a highly competitive Super Rugby Pacific competition will be testing, but I look forward to the hard work ahead of us.”

Umaga and co have named 20 new players for the 2024 campaign, a huge number of fresh faces for the squad.

The team promises more exciting young talent and even more physicality, with recruits from NPC and Europe. Former All Black star Julian Savea headlines the list of new faces, and time will tell whether the joint all-time Super Rugby leading try-scorer will throw his name in the hat for Manu Samoa honours.

A total of 19 Moana Pasifika players represented their countries at the recent Rugby World Cup.

Moana Pasifika squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

James Lay* – Sasina & Safotu (Samoa)
Abraham Pole – Lapaha, Fua’amotu (Tongatapu). Funga Fonua (‘Eua) & Ha’apai (Tonga)
Sateki Latu* – Tongoleleka (Ha’apai) & Falevai, Kolofo’ou (Tonga)
Samiuela Moli – Te’ekiu (Tongatapu) & Leimatu’a (Vava’u) (Tonga)
Sama Malolo* – Siusega & Salelologa (Samoa)
Tomasi Maka* – Longoteme & Holopeka (Ha’apai) (Tonga)
Donald Brighthouse* – Falelatai, Saleimoa (Samoa)
Sekope Kepu – Leimatu’a (Vava’u) & Niuafo’ou (Tonga)
Suetena Asomua – Lufilufi, Nofoali’i, & Falelatai (Samoa)
Samuel Slade – Sapunaoa, Vailoa & Palauli (Samoa)
Tom Savage*- Havering (England)
Ofa Tauetavalu*- Pangaimotu (Vava’u) (Tonga)
Irie Papuni* – Tonga
Viliame Napa’a*- Tonga
Miracle Faiilagi – Vailele & Uafato (Samoa)
Ola Tauelangi*- Vaini (Tonga)
Alamanda Motuga – Sataoa & Sa’anapu (Samoa)
Solomone Funaki – Fanga-‘o-Pilolevu (Tongatapu) & Pangai (Ha’apai) (Tonga)
Semisi Paea*- Falaleu (Vava’u), Houmakelikao (Tongatapu) (Tonga)
Sione Havili Talitui* – Pangai, Nomuka (Ha’apai) Tofoa (Tongatapu) Niuafo’ou (Tonga)
Lotu Inisi – Longoteme (Tongatapu) & Fangale’ounga (Ha’apai) (Tonga). Falelatai (Samoa)

Jonathan Taumateine – Nofoali’i & Satapuala (Samoa)
Ereatara Enari – Nofoali’i & Vaiala (Samoa) & Rongowhakaata & Te Aitanga A M?haka (Aotearoa)
Aisea Halo*- Puke, Lakepa (Tonga Tapu), Leimatua, Ta’anea (Vava’u), Fatai, Koulo, Holopeka (Ha’apai) (Tonga)
William Havili – Sopu, Kolomatu’a (Tonga)
Christian Lealiifano – Magiagi, Letogo & Le’auva’a (Samoa)
Lalomilo Lalomilo*- Falefa, Sinamoga, Safotu, Salailua (Samoa)
Henry Taefu – Samatau & Falelatai (Samoa)
D’angelo Leuila – Gataivai & Fagali’i (Samoa)
Pepesana Patafilo* – Magiagi & Vailima (Samoa)
Fine Inisi – Longoteme (Tongatapu) & Fangale’ounga (Ha’apai) (Tonga). Falelatai (Samoa)
Neria Fomai – Lepuia’i Manono Tai & Magiagi (Samoa)
Anzelo Tuitavuki – Angaha (‘Eua) Kolomotu’a, Falaleu (Vava’u) & Niuafo’ou (Tongatapu) (Tonga)
Viliame Fine*- Fua’amotu, Pelehake (Tongatapu), Noapapu (Vava’u), Faleloa (Ha’apai)
Nigel Ah Wong – Alafua & Vaiusu (Samoa)
Julian Savea* – Siumu, Luatuanu’u & Falesiu Uta (Samoa)
Danny Toala – Faleasi’u & Lotofaga (Samoa)
Otumaka Mausia*- Ha’ateiho (Tongatapu) Longomapu (Vava’u) (Tonga)

*Denotes New Player

