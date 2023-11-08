Star-studded New Zealand teams named for Oceania Sevens

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Sevens News

Ex-Wallabies star Samu Kerevi named in Australian Olympic sevens squad

Fiji name squad to defend the Olympic Games sevens gold medal in Tokyo

Fiji survive scare, Kerevi impresses in opening Olympics session

New Zealand and Fiji qualify for gold medal match at Tokyo Olympics

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 15 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Sevens

Star-studded New Zealand teams named for Oceania Sevens

By Finn Morton
New Zealand cruised to victory in both the women’s and men’s finals of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens on a dramatic final day to increase their leads at the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 standings.

SVNS icons Jorja Miller, Tim Mikkelson, Shiray Kaka and Sam Dickson will light up Brisbane’s iconic Ballymore Stadium at the Oceania Sevens from Friday to Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new-look SVNS season just a matter of weeks away, All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens stars will look to continue their preparation for the upcoming campaign against world-class opponents.

While the Oceania Sevens serve as an Olympic qualifier event, both New Zealand teams have booked their tickets to Paris 2024. They’ll play other qualified teams alongside the main draw.

Related

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

There’s a systemic issue that’s plaguing the Wallabies. Coach Jones is only one man, and no mere mortal could stop the Australian rugby giant from falling as hard as they have.

Read Now

Rather than calling themselves the Black Ferns, the women’s team will play under a development banner with the squad including a combination of young talents and contracted players.

Olympic gold medallists Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tenika Willison will co-captain the New Zealand Development Sevens side which is made up of rising stars in Waikato’s Reese Anderson and Bay of Plenty’s Olive Watherston.

Black Ferns assistant Ed Cocker will coach the development side in Brisbane, with the New Zealanders set to test themselves against Australia in four matches over three days.

Related

Olympic qualification on the line with 2023 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship

Brisbane's Ballymore Stadium is all set to host the 2023 edition of the annual Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship on 10-12 November, with Olympic qualification on the line.

Read Now

As for the All Blacks Sevens, they’ve named an extended squad of 15. World Series legend Tim Mikkelson will take the field alongside younger players including Manawatu’s Jayden Keelan and Payton Spencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks Sevens will play in a non-qualifying pool that includes Australia, Fiji, Niue and an Oceania Barbarians outfit. Following pool play, the top two teams will meet in a final on Sunday afternoon.

The New Zealand Development Sevens (women’s)1.    Tenika Willison (cc)2.    Reese Anderson3.    Manaia Nuku4.    Tysha Ikenasio5.    Olive Watherston6.    Kelsey Teneti7.    Jorja Miller8.    Dhys Faleafaga9.    Shiray Kaka10.    Theresa Fitzpatrick (cc)11.    Grace Steinmetz12.    Terina Te TamakiThe New Zealand Men’s Sevens1.    Che Clark2.    Tim Mikkelson3.    Scott Curry4.    Cody Vai5.    Ngarohi McGarvey-Black6.    Akuila Rokolisoa7.    Dylan Collier8.    Fehi Fineanganofo9.    Moses Leo10.    Tepaea Cook-Savage11.    Sione Molia12.    Regan Ware13.    Sam Dickson14.    Payton Spencer15.    Jayden KeelanDay One – Friday 10 November *times listed in NZDT3.18pm New Zealand men v Oceania7.20pm New Zealand Development women v Australia7.42pm New Zealand men v FijiDay Two – Saturday 11 November4.08pm New Zealand Development women v Australia4.30pm New Zealand men v Niue7.04pm New Zealand Development women v Australia7.26pm New Zealand men v AustraliaDay Three – Sunday 12 November3.18pm Mens Final4.02pm New Zealand Development women v AustraliaMatches will be broadcast on Sky.

Recommended

Wallaby Taniela Tupou headlines exciting Melbourne Rebels squad for 2024

The Highlanders reveal youthful, new look squad for 2024

Fijian Drua look to continue rapid rise with 2024 squad

The Chiefs chase third Super Rugby title with squad for 2024

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire' Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'
Search