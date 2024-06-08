Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of playoffs and England series
Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs after suffering a knee injury against the Fijian Drua.
In a gutting blow, the talismanic leader will not only miss the Blues’ semi-finals and potential final, he will be unavailable for All Black duty when Scott Robertson’s side takes on England in July.
The torn knee ligament has a 6-7 week recovery timeframe meaning he likely will be back in action for the All Blacks during the Rugby Championship.
He lasted 19 minutes against the Drua and was seen nursing the knee with an icepack from the bench for the rest of the game.
James Thompson replaced Tuipulotu from the bench on Saturday night, but Sam Darry and Laghlan McWhannell are expected to return from concussion stand downs this week.
The Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park in one semi-final, while the Hurricanes play the Chiefs in what will be a physical Kiwi derby with a spot in the final on the line.
