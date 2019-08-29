Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 5 - How the All Blacks' RWC squad shapes up against biggest rivals

30 August, 11:25am

This week on the Bill Ellis Podcast: McOnie, Mils, & Bates take a deep dive into the All Blacks’ RWC squad and how it shapes up against their northern rivals, plus we’re into round 4 of Mitre 10 Cup where Championship leaders Taranaki host Premiership leaders Tasman in a mouthwatering ‘top of the tables’ clash.

Watch above or listen in the player below for all that & more

Episode 4:

