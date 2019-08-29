  • LIVE
South Africa SOU 24 Argentina ARG 18
New Zealand NZL 36 Australia AUS 0
England ENG 57 Ireland IRE 15
Scotland SCO 17 France FRA 14
Wales WAL 13 England ENG 6
Waikato WAI 20 Auckland AUC 20
Northland NOR 28 Hawke's Bay HAW 43
Canterbury CAN 80 Southland SOU 0
Otago OTA 37 Manawatu MAN 20
Wellington WEL 29 Counties COU 22
Southland SOU 12 North Harbour HAR 33
Taranaki TAR 52 Northland NOR 17
Counties COU 26 Waikato WAI 31
Auckland AUC 19 Bay of Plenty BAY 13
Tasman TAS 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Wellington WEL 23 Canterbury CAN 22
Hawke's Bay HAW 29 Otago OTA 21
Bay of Plenty BAY 40 Waikato WAI 14
Canterbury CAN 8 Tasman TAS 23
Otago OTA 41 Southland SOU 22
Manawatu MAN 10 Taranaki TAR 13
Blue Bulls BLU 40 Sharks SHA 48
Free State CHE 38 Western Province WES 33
Griquas GRI 26 Golden Lions LIO 27
Golden Lions LIO 28 Sharks SHA 30
Pumas PUM 43 Free State CHE 37
Wales WAL Ireland IRE Sat
31 Aug
9:30am
Scotland SCO Georgia GEO Fri
6 Sep
2:30pm
England ENG Italy ITA Fri
6 Sep
2:45pm
New Zealand NZL Tonga TON Fri
6 Sep
10:35pm
Ireland IRE Wales WAL Sat
7 Sep
9:00am
North Harbour HAR Bay of Plenty BAY Sat
31 Aug
10:05pm
Taranaki TAR Tasman TAS Sun
1 Sep
12:35am
Manawatu MAN Northland NOR Thu
5 Sep
3:35am
Hawke's Bay HAW Southland SOU Fri
6 Sep
1:45am
Counties COU Tasman TAS Fri
6 Sep
3:45am
North Harbour HAR Waikato WAI Sat
7 Sep
1:05am
Bay of Plenty BAY Wellington WEL Sat
7 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Canterbury CAN Sat
7 Sep
10:05pm
Otago OTA Taranaki TAR Sun
8 Sep
12:35am
Waikato WAI Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
12 Sep
3:35am
Northland NOR Canterbury CAN Fri
13 Sep
3:35am
Golden Lions LIO Griquas GRI Sat
31 Aug
8:00am
Free State CHE Sharks SHA Sat
31 Aug
11:00am
Bill Ellis Podcast Episode 5

Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 5 - How the All Blacks' RWC squad shapes up against biggest rivals

This week on the Bill Ellis Podcast: McOnie, Mils, & Bates take a deep dive into the All Blacks’ RWC squad and how it shapes up against their northern rivals, plus we’re into round 4 of Mitre 10 Cup where Championship leaders Taranaki host Premiership leaders Tasman in a mouthwatering ‘top of the tables’ clash.

Watch above or listen in the player below for all that & more, plus subscribe on iTunes so you never miss an episode.

