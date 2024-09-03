Ben-Jason Dixon faces up to first half substitution versus All Blacks

South Africa flanker Ben-Jason Dixon has admitted he did not have his “best game” after being substituted before halftime against the All Blacks in round three of the Rugby Championship.

The Stormers star only lasted 37 minutes of the Springboks’ 31-27 victory over the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park before Rassie Erasmus opted to replace him with Eben Etzebeth (Etzebeth had come on ten minutes earlier to replace Ruan Nortje, but Nortje’s return to play was at the expense of Dixon, with Pieter-Steph du Toit dropping to the back row).

The substitution came after a first half where the 26-year-old made some costly errors. His accidental offside in the opening ten minutes gifted the All Blacks possession in South Africa’s 22, which they eventually scored from three minutes later. The All Blacks pounced on his wayward offload later in the half to score their second try, and his match did not last much longer after that.

Being substituted before halftime is usually one of the most chastening experiences for a sportsperson, but it is actually a well-trodden path for the Springboks, who have regularly adopted this ploy with their ‘Bomb Squad’ and have chosen to do so with other players on the biggest of stages.

To comfort the flanker further, he was replaced by one of the greatest South African players of all time in Etzebeth who was always going to play a significant portion of the match after being named among the replacements.

Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 4 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 106 Carries 100 3 Line Breaks 7 12 Turnovers Lost 15 7 Turnovers Won 3

Dixon took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the experience, saying it is “part of the journey” while showing an appreciation for the support he has received.

“Honoured to have been part of another hard-fought victory with the @bokrugby this weekend!” he wrote.

“While the team came out on top, I know I didn’t have my best game out there—but that’s part of the journey.

“Every match is a chance to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Grateful for my teammates, coaches, and all the fans for the unwavering support. Excited to keep pushing forward and giving my all for this incredible team!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben-Jason Dixon (@benjasondixon)