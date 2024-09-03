Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Ben-Jason Dixon faces up to first half substitution versus All Blacks

By Josh Raisey
Ben-Jason Dixon of South Africa gestures during the Summer Rugby International match between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

South Africa flanker Ben-Jason Dixon has admitted he did not have his “best game” after being substituted before halftime against the All Blacks in round three of the Rugby Championship.

The Stormers star only lasted 37 minutes of the Springboks’ 31-27 victory over the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park before Rassie Erasmus opted to replace him with Eben Etzebeth (Etzebeth had come on ten minutes earlier to replace Ruan Nortje, but Nortje’s return to play was at the expense of Dixon, with Pieter-Steph du Toit dropping to the back row).

The substitution came after a first half where the 26-year-old made some costly errors. His accidental offside in the opening ten minutes gifted the All Blacks possession in South Africa’s 22, which they eventually scored from three minutes later. The All Blacks pounced on his wayward offload later in the half to score their second try, and his match did not last much longer after that.

Being substituted before halftime is usually one of the most chastening experiences for a sportsperson, but it is actually a well-trodden path for the Springboks, who have regularly adopted this ploy with their ‘Bomb Squad’ and have chosen to do so with other players on the biggest of stages.

To comfort the flanker further, he was replaced by one of the greatest South African players of all time in Etzebeth who was always going to play a significant portion of the match after being named among the replacements.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
106
Carries
100
3
Line Breaks
7
12
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
3

Dixon took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the experience, saying it is “part of the journey” while showing an appreciation for the support he has received.

“Honoured to have been part of another hard-fought victory with the @bokrugby this weekend!” he wrote.

“While the team came out on top, I know I didn’t have my best game out there—but that’s part of the journey.

“Every match is a chance to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Grateful for my teammates, coaches, and all the fans for the unwavering support. Excited to keep pushing forward and giving my all for this incredible team!”

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KF 7 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

I agree the super rugby situation will eventually effect the ABs, but remember they were 1 point away from winning the biggest stage while playing a gam with 14 for 60 minutes. How can you possibly suggest they arent still at the peak of their powers. They had a dodgy headcoach for the previous worldcup cycle and still managed to win when it mattered most.

182 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

You have so little knowledge about this it is difficult to respond to you. The ABs perform the haka with the blessing of Ngati Toa who are recognised as the originator of Ka Mate. The reason it has become more theatrical over the years is under their tutelage to pay proper respect to the way it should be performed.


Kapa o Pango was developed for the ABs by one of the most prominent voices on Maori culture in NZ and incorporates aspects of all NZ cultures. The throat slitting gesture does not mean what you think it does - Take your own advice and learn about it.


By your logic white South Africans should not use the names Limpopo or Mpumalanga because they are colonisers, and the world should not have to hear colonisers using the language of local tribes. Utter nonsense my friend.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 8 minutes ago
SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

you might wanna rephrase that

12 Go to comments
T
TB 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Don’t know why you write trash like that. You are alluding to conspiracy theories and that the Boks have the Referee world in their pockets.


What planet are you from mate..?

136 Go to comments
M
Mitch 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Of the new Bok forwards, Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje have impressed me. Ben Jason Dixon not so much but he's just starting out so time is on his side. You could argue that the bench won New Zealand the match at Loftus in 2018 after they had been outplayed for much of that game. The All Blacks outplayed the Boks for the first hour but the quality of their bench proved decisive.

136 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa love is love mate no judgement here you be you

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 13 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

there ya go again sheep obsession addiction stevie the saffa sheep shagger can't let it go

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Oh dear heaven, you're a moffie too? We'll have to get Larry lined up for you then. Or are you bisexual so you can have a threesome with him and Fluffy. But please don't put the video on YouTube.

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 26 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No, I prefer kiwi birds - they need me so much: the local 'men' are such whinging skaapnaaiers.

86 Go to comments
C
CT 32 minutes ago
'Picked on weaker players': USA Eagles' successful game plan for Canada

This is more appropriate for you Benni

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 32 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa, love is love, good on you buddy

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 35 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No,,, the fact that it took you, what, almost 200 years to realise what your forefathers had done? I actually think it's an disgrace to use it by descendants of the colonisers! And for us to have to watch it with threats to cut our throats. Nice.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 35 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

an ignorant sheep shagging saffa, go figure lol

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 38 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Truth hurts, hey. But read that paper I listed - you might learn something, although it'll obviously take you a while. Especially as Dolly's waiting for you out there!

86 Go to comments
E
Ericjames 38 minutes ago
Could Leicester replace colossus Jasper Wiese with ‘Moneyball’ approach?

Well if you continue with Cole, you have a very slow player who hardly has any effect in a ruck. And b.youngs, unlike aussie scrum half's. Just refuses to help in a ruck. But certainly the mobility of smith is a big addition.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 39 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

As far as I can see Kiwis and Boks always moaning. Troll blocked

201 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 41 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Ox is 29 so maybe not ten years but absolutely he could become a legend. Siya has done an amazing job too.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 43 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

That's not how I heard the conversation at the time but I've not watched it back.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 45 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Good post. I call the Savea/Scooter generation of forwards the copper generation - the opposite of golden - but we're only going to get better as the kids and coaches develop.

136 Go to comments
S
SteveD 45 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No! You guys are the skaapnaaiers, not me. Now get out there - Fluffy's waiting for you.

86 Go to comments
Search