BathNorthamptonAlex MitchellOllie Lawrence

Bath’s Ollie Lawrence: 'I was completely entitled to. I didn’t cheat... I didn’t dive'

By PA
Ollie Lawrence of Bath looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Bath Rugby at cinch Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ollie Lawrence denies that he cheated to get Alex Mitchell sin-binned in Bath’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Northampton on Sunday.

The England centre was the subject of an outcry on social media after he crumbled to the ground following a clash of heads with his international team-mate at Franklin’s Gardens.

Referee Anthony Woodthorpe reviewed the decision and showed Mitchell a yellow card, drawing a smile from Lawrence.

Lawrence apologised at the time on social media in case “my actions today offended anyone”, but he insists did not take a dive.

“We collided head on head. It wasn’t bad enough probably for me to go down in the way that I did,” he said in a video posted on his TikTok account.

“I probably could have carried on running and allowed the ref to pull it back afterwards if he thought there was foul play.

“But in that moment, whether my judgement was clouded or not, I felt like it was head on head so I went down. I was completely entitled to. I didn’t cheat the system, I didn’t dive.

“For our own safety, if there’s a head collision you’re allowed to go down and the ref can review it.

“A lot of fans weren’t happy with that, that’s fair enough and I understand your perspective.

“I apologised online and I said if you took offence to what I did then I am sorry, but I didn’t cheat, which is what a lot of people thought I was doing, and I didn’t dive.

“People said I brought the game into disrepute and I’d argue that I didn’t, I just went by the letter of the law.”

Lawrence also explained the smile that was shown on the big screen at Northampton.

“In terms of my reaction, I do smile after I make a mistake. It’s something I’ve done my whole career. It’s just my way of getting over it,” he said.

“There was no wry smile, or a wink, or whatever people think they saw. That’s just me cracking on.”

Leinster prop Michael Milne on verge of joining Munster

Munster are closing in on a deal that will take Leinster loosehead Michael Milne to Limerick less than a year after they failed in a bid to lure him away from the runaway United Rugby Championship leaders.

Read Now


L
LE 8 hours ago

"It wasn’t bad enough probably for me to go down in the way that I did"

Isn't that the definition of taking a dive?

No complaints from me there was foul play and a yellow card for Mitchell was a fair call from the ref but he shouldn't be saying i didn't dive and then contradicting himself like that

R
Rob 7 hours ago

What he’s saying is that for player safety concerns he’s allowed to go down and voluntarily stop but I think the article is geared to be click rage bait. I would agree otherwise

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

