Shelved since Connacht’s March 1 win at Southern Kings, the Guinness PRO14 finally swings back into action this weekend with six derby matches to be played in Italy, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

It’s the first of two regular-season rounds of derbies that will take place before the semi-finals and a final will round off the stalled PRO14 season where the two South African teams, the Cheetahs and the Kings, have remained on the sidelines due to the ongoing Covid issues in their country.

Here are all twelve team line-ups for this weekend’s round 14 PRO14 games:

Friday, August 21

Benetton v Zebre – KO: 19.00 (UK)/20:00 (ITA)

BENETTON: Jayden Hayward; Luca Sperandio Joaquin Riera, Luca Morisi, Leonardo Sarto; Paolo Garbisi, Dewaldt Duvenage; Ivan Nemer, Tomas Baravalle, Filippo Alongi, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Michele Lamaro, Braam Steyn. Reps: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Cherif Traore, Simone Ferrari, Marco Lazzaroni, Manuel Zuliani, Charly Trussardi, Ian Keatley, Marco Zanon.

ZEBRE: Michelangelo Biondelli; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni (capt), Tommaso Boni, Jamie Elliott; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Daniele Rimpelli, Luca Bigi, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi, Leonard Krumov, Maxime Mbanda, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata. Reps: Massimo Ceciliani, Danilo Fischetti, Giosuè Zilocchi, Cristian Stoian, Jimmy Tuivati, Guglielmo Palazzani, Antonio Rizzi, Federico Mori.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 6th championship appearance)

Saturday, August 22

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – KO: 15:00

SCARLETS: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes (capt), Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Uzair Cassiem. Reps: Ken Owens, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Angus O’Brien, Paul Asquith.

CARDIFF BLUES: Hallam Amos; Josh Adams, Harri Millard, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt), Olly Robinson, Will Boyde. Reps: Kirby Myhill, Thys Gill, Kieron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU, 184th PRO14 appearance)

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO: 17:15

GLASGOW: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Ratu Tagive; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown (capt), Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Matt Fagerson, Ryan Wilson. Reps: George Turner, Dylan Evans, D’arcy Rae, Kiran McDonald, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Niko Matawalu, Glenn Bryce.

EDINBURGH: Blair Kinghorn; Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (capt), WP Nel, Andrew Davidson, Grant Gilchrist, Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata. Reps: Mike Willemse, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, George Taylor.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 44th PRO14 appearance)

Leinster v Munster – KO: 19:35

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Scott Fardy, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Reps: Sean Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Max Deegan.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahoney (capt), Billy Holland, RG Synman, Stephen Archer, Niall Scannell, James Cronin. Reps: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 53rd PRO14 appearance)

Sunday, August 23

Ospreys v Dragons – KO: 14:15

OSPREYS: Dan Evans; George North, Owen Watkin, Kieran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris. Reps: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Nicky Thomas, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

DRAGONS: Dafydd Howells; Owen Jenkins, Nick Tompkins, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies (capt), Tavis Knoyle; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Joe Maksymiw, Ben Fry, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty. Reps: Ellis Shipp, Conor Maguire, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Luke Baldwin, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU, PRO14 debut)

Connacht v Ulster – KO: 16:30

CONNACHT: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (capt), Paul Boyle. Reps: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Stephen Kerins, Conor Dean, Tom Daly.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (capt), John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Reps: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Michael Lowry.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU, 33rd PRO14 appearance)

