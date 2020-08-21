7:40am, 21 August 2020

Munster have chosen South African World Cup-winning duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman to start against Irish rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 restart fixture. Seeking a first win at the ground since 2014, Munster are facing a Leinster team unbeaten in all 19 of their 2019/20 league and cup fixtures so far.

De Allende is partnered in the centre by Chris Farrell with Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs, while Snyman joins Billy Holland in the engine room. Jack O’Donoghue was not available for back row selection having sustained a concussion at training this week.

Coach Johann van Graan said: “It was a real squad effort the last nine weeks, everyone gave it their all. There were a lot of close calls and that just shows the depth that we have created.”

Leinster, who will be skippered by Johnny Sexton, have chosen a backline of riches featuring Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney and James Lowe in their back three with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in the centre.

With James Ryan injured, Ryan Baird is involved for the first time against Munster having previously played against Ulster (his debut in 2019) and Connacht.

The back row will see Jack Conan play for the first time this season having recovered from an ankle injury picked up at the 2019 World Cup. His last game for Leinster was the May 2019 PRO14 final win over Glasgow.

LEINSTER: 15. Jordan Larmour; 14. Dave Kearney, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Johnny Sexton (capt), 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Ryan Baird, 5. Scott Fardy, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan. Reps: 16. Sean Cronin, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Will Connors, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Max Deegan,

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Reps: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher.

