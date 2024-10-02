Agustin Creevy keeps career alive at 39 with move to URC

Argentina’s most-capped player of all-time Agustin Creevy has joined Italian United Rugby Championship outfit Benetton on a one-year deal.

The 39-year-old brought his 19-year Pumas career to a close during The Rugby Championship this year, finishing with 110 caps.

After leaving Sale Sharks at the end of last season’s Gallagher Premiership campaign, the former Argentina captain’s future was shrouded in uncertainty. But he will now extend his professional career beyond his 40th birthday with his move to the URC.

Creevy will join a Benetton side that have made winless start to the URC season, drawing with Scarlets and losing to champions Glasgow Warriors in their opening two fixtures. The challenges do not get any easier for Marco Bortolami’s side, with a visit from Leinster this weekend.

The hooker will team up with his new side on October 21, meaning they will be without him for upcoming fixtures against Leinster, the Sharks and Dragons.

“I am really very happy to be part of the Treviso family,” Creevy said after signing (translated by Google).

“It is a club where there are many of my friends and above all I have a lot of respect for the team. In recent years it has grown a lot and has had great championships.

“The URC is the only tournament I have left to play in my career, and personally Italy is a country that I really like, its people and its history make it an incredible place to live and above all to play rugby. My goal is to play a lot, have fun, be able to share my experience with the younger guys and why not, fight to aim for great goals.”

General manager Antonio Pavanello added: “We are very happy to be able to formalise the purchase of a player of Creevy’s calibre, a profile that certainly needs no introduction.

“His signing reflects our desire to insert an experienced player into a delicate role such as that of hooker. Furthermore, in the department today we have Maile, Bernasconi and Manfredi who in the coming months could be selected by their respective national teams and we have the duty to be ready should this happen.

“Last but not least, Agustìn will certainly be able to act as a “mother hen” for the young players who orbit in our squad, in a role that also requires the right maturation times for the players who cover it.”

