3 potential venues named for URC final as Leinster miss ideal choice

The three potential venues for the United Rugby Championship final next week have been announced, and will depend on the results of this weekend’s semi-finals.

After finishing at the top of the URC ladder, Munster will earn a home final should they beat Glasgow Warriors irrespective of the result in the other match between the Bulls and Leinster.

A final featuring Munster will therefore be played at Thomond Park.

Should Franco Smith’s Glasgow secure a win in Limerick in their semi-final on Saturday, they will be playing the final either in Pretoria or Dublin depending on the result of the other semi-final.

A Bulls win, combined with a Glasgow win, will see the final be played at Loftus Versfeld after Jake White’s side finished second in the ladder.

A Leinster win, combined also with a Glasgow victory, will mean the final will be played in Dublin, but not Leinster’s usual haunt in big matches, the Aviva Stadium, rather the venue of their Investec Champions Cup semi-final this year, Croke Park.

Leo Cullen’s side came away from that match 20-17 against Northampton Saints, but they seldom play at Croke Park. They will, however, visit the stadium more frequently next season with the planned redevelopment to their current home ground the RDS Arena.

Looking ahead to the prospect of playing at Thomond Park, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith said: “They possess one of the strongest home records in the competition that they will be looking to defend tomorrow night, and we know we will have to be at our best to meet their challenge.”