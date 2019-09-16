World Cup Memories - Neil Back

16 September, 2:04pm

On the eve of the Rugby World Cup, RugbyPass sits down with some of the greats of the game to relive their memories of the tournament.

An England immortal from the World Cup-winning 2003 squad, Neil Back chats with former Leicester team-mate Jim Hamilton about his Rugby World Cup memories.

Between Lewis Moody and the Queen’s corgis, Austin Healey’s near-miss and what Back’s fellow England team-mates really thought of their half-time coaches pep talk, the 66-cap back row gives us his warts and all take on England’s victorious World Cup campaign in Australia.

Brought to you by ISUZU Rugby, this is Neil Back’s ‘World Cup Memories’.

