Why Sam Whitelock is as hungry as ever to play for the All Blacks

Sam Whitelock may have played 143 matches for the All Blacks, but the veterans hunger is “exactly the same as it always is” ahead of a possible return to Test rugby.

After overcoming a persistent Achilles injury – or so the rugby world thought – Whitelock lined up for his 178th and final Crusaders appearance in last month’s Super Rugby Pacific Final.

The French-bound lock, who has signed for Pau for after this year’s Rugby World Cup, helped the Crusaders win their seventh title in as many years and was named the Player of the Final.

The champion Crusader had received the fairytale finish that he so rightly deserved in Super Rugby.

But Whitelock wasn’t quite at 100 per cent. That niggly Achilles injury returned, and the lock missed some training sessions once the All Blacks assembled in Auckland.

Whitelock travelled with the All Blacks to Argentina, but wasn’t named in the matchday 23. Then, a week later, the second rower was left out of the side to play South Africa.

But Whitelock appears to be nearing a return to the Test arena with the 34-year-old telling reporters that he is “in a really good spot” ahead of Bledisloe I.

“I was cleared to play last game but just not selected,” Whitelock told reporters on Monday.

“I got through the full training week, which was good, and obviously I was in Argie as well, so I’ve been in and around the team for the last couple of weeks.

“Hopefully, team selection goes my way and I get the chance to get out there.”

Whitelock has formed a formidable partnership with Brodie Retallick over more than a decade, and the pair are expected to play a key role in the All Blacks’ World Cup charge later this year.

But both places face some tough competition.

Rising stars Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord have impressed during the opening two Tests of the year, and Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is another proven option in the second row.

Whitelock said that “there is some heat” within the squad at second-row, but the veteran is just focused on what he can control – affirming that the “hunger is always there” to play Test rugby.

“The team has played really well the last two games,” he added.

“The hunger is always there and if your hunger changed, whether you’re starting, on the bench or not play, I’d be a little bit concerned about what your motivations are being here.

“My hunger is exactly the same as it always is – I want to be out there and playing good rugby for myself, but also helping the team in any way, whatever role that is.”

The All Blacks take on fierce rivals Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday evening.

New Zealand can lock up the Bledisloe Cup for another year with a win, and also secure The Rugby Championship title.