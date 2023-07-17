Slaughtering the Wallabies will make the All Blacks real contenders

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

2

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

3

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

4

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

5

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

The Rugby Championship News

Boks loose forward trio was 'a bit light' for All Blacks challenge

All Blacks peaking at perfect time for World Cup pilgrimage

Why it's time for the Springboks to rethink Damian Willemse's role

Springboks issue squad update ahead of final home match of 2023

More The Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

The All Blacks' kicking game is dangerous | The Breakdown

The All Blacks possess kicking threats across the park, their multiple playmakers were at their best against the Springboks in Auckland, impressing former All Blacks on The Breakdown.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 21 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 44 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News
The Rugby Championship

Slaughtering the Wallabies will make the All Blacks real contenders

By Hamish Bidwell
Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks takes to the field during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australia Wallabies at Eden Park on September 24, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Eddie Jones is half-right.

Jones, the Wallabies coach, was quoted this week saying the All Blacks haven’t been put under pressure in the opening two rounds of The Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s spot on there.

Argentina were blown away in Mendoza, while the greatest pressure exerted upon the All Blacks against South Africa came from themselves.

Having led 20-3 at halftime and played genuinely scintillating rugby, the All Blacks went defensive. From tearing the Springboks apart by having men and the ball in motion, New Zealand invited their opponents into the game by kicking the pill away and allowing a stop-start, set-piece orientated game to replace it.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

It’s to the All Blacks’ great credit that they weathered the South African comeback, but they could have killed the game off much sooner than they eventually did.

Where Jones is wrong, is in his belief that the Wallabies can apply a type of pressure that Argentina and South Africa has not.

Australia is not a good side and the All Blacks should beat them comfortably in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The only pressure on New Zealand is the fact they know that too.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll be intrigued to see how the All Blacks go.

I was pleasantly surprised by the ferocity and skill of their performance against the Pumas.

Thinking back, I shouldn’t have been taken aback.

This team needed to put a marker down, if it was to have any hope at this year’s Rugby World Cup. It had to show it’s no pushover and that opposing teams won’t be able to dictate terms.

The All Blacks never allowed Argentina into the contest, demonstrating the immense desire the team clearly has to impose itself this year.

Against South Africa, they were too quick, too clever and too relentless at the breakdown to ever be in danger of losing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, to me, that showed the hunger of this All Blacks side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks, if not quite the absolute benchmark, are regarded as an elite side. Pummeling the Pumas was one thing, but New Zealand had to show it can play that calibre of rugby against a world cup contender.

In the process, they perhaps showed this Springboks squad is slightly on the decline.

Australia is harder.

They are nowhere near a benchmark side. They might be a storied foe, but they don’t appear to be much competition at the moment.

In international rugby, where the margin between good and average is a fine one, that presents a challenge for the All Blacks.

So I want to see them be ruthless on Saturday. To treat Australia as a team of consequence, rather than one in the midst of a massive rebuild.

If mentally the All Blacks aren’t quite at the level they were against Argentina and South Africa, then winning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might prove more difficult than it needs to be.

But if the All Blacks can dispose of Australia in an emphatic fashion, then I might have to take back some of the unkind things I’ve written and declare them absolute world cup contenders.

Recommended

What Jones must fix to win back the Bledisloe Cup off the All Blacks

OPINION

Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder?

RUGBYPASS+

Why there's already reason to believe in Eddie Jones' Wallabies

RUGBYPASS+

The in-camp Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING What Jones must fix to win back the Bledisloe Cup off the All Blacks What Jones must fix to win back the Bledisloe Cup
Search