What Jones must fix to win back the Bledisloe Cup off the All Blacks

The indications by Jones when he took over the head coaching role were that he wanted Australia to become a better kicking side. Short, sharp possessions with precise set-piece attack to be followed up with territorial advancement in the form of boot-to-ball.

The downstream impacts of this have to be considered, as it could spell disaster for the Wallabies.

They will need to develop a great kick-chase line and be better in unstructured defensive situations, two areas that typically they haven’t been good at.

Poor kicking and subsequent defensive lapses have been a thorn in the side of Wallabies’ teams against the All Blacks for years.

At 10-all in Melbourne last year, they conceded very early in the second half after fullback Andrew Kellaway failed to clean up a clearing kick in the backfield effectively.

Poor coverage let the ball bounce around; Kellaway was smashed and turned over by the kick chase line, and the All Blacks scored on the next phase.

Less than five minutes later, the same thing happened to Marika Koroibete after a poor Foley midfield bomb was returned back downfield by a Will Jordan punt.

From the ruck penalty forced on Koroibete, the All Blacks were offered multiple attacking platforms inside the 22, and Richie Mo’unga scored after another infringement and yellow card to Jake Gordon. The pressure was too much to withstand, and the Wallabies folded.

After an uncontested midfield box kick by Nic White, moments later Will Jordan was in the open field for a scorching try after snatching a Barrett chip kick.

An inability to control situations after a kick in Melbourne last year led to three tries in less than fifteen minutes.

News that the Wallabies want to kick more will be music to the ears of the All Blacks. It will be pointless for them unless they can also bring a stronger scramble defence for unstructured play.

Carter Gordon had the most kicks of any Australian flyhalf in Super Rugby Pacific this season. The Rebels utilize his big boot to drive territory, which will appeal to Eddie Jones.

He has a monstrous leg and can chew off big distances, but he is still prone to poor kick execution at times.

At 35 years old and on the comeback from injury, the jury is still out on Cooper after just two games, but it seems Gordon is built for Test rugby.

The risk is much lower than perceived in handing the No. 10 jersey to Gordon to face the All Blacks, with Cooper coming off the bench to close out the game. Gordon is 22 years old, not a fresh-faced teenager.

Losing Len Ikitau is a major blow; there is no equal replacement for the best defensive centre in the world. Izaia Perese is the best option in his absence to partner Samu Kerevi at No. 12, who can bring fire and won’t take a step back.

Perese has what it takes to rattle Rieko Ioane and get under his skin. That is the kind of attitude the Wallabies need to bring, something that Gordon possesses as well.

If Eddie Jones is honest with himself, he would leave Michael Hooper out of the side, fit or not.

The Pretoria tape was not pretty viewing for Hooper, who looked past it before his injury. Ineffective in contact and at the breakdown, the No. 7 was thrown around by the Bok pack.

It is time for Fraser McReight to start at No. 7, alongside Valetini and boom Waratahs rookie Langi Gleeson.

Jones axed three from his Bledisloe squad, but more of these changes must come for the starting side to face the All Blacks.

Apart from the final twenty minutes in the first Bledisloe Test in Melbourne last year, the Bledisloe series didn’t have much to write home about for the Wallabies.

Down by 31-13 at the 60-minute mark in the first Test, they arguably should never have been in a position to win it.

In the second test, they simply weren’t in it at all as the All Blacks piled on points in a 40-14 win at Eden Park as the Wallabies’ set-piece was decimated.

The takeaway is Australia never had control of either Test, which must change if they are to win back the Bledisloe Cup. That starts with keeping all 15 men on the field.

Beating the All Blacks at least once in 2023 is absolutely imperative for Jones to carry any hope into the World Cup after two losses.

Buoyed by a solid historical record at the MCG, perhaps an early red card to the All Blacks, some fire from younger Wallabies, and maybe Jones will get what he needs.