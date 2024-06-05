What to watch in men’s rugby: Hong Kong China, Korea chase Asian crown

Continental bragging rights are up for grabs in Asia, while a new generation of sevens stars will get an opportunity to shine in London this week.

Following a try-laden opening round, the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship 2024 continues in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai as Hong Kong China and Korea bid to maintain their winning starts to the tournament.

Two away victories this weekend would set up a winner-takes-all meeting between the frontrunners in a fortnight.

Great Britain Sevens selectors will be among the interested observers in south-west London on Friday, meanwhile, as the best BUCS Super Rugby men’s players compete in the inaugural Rosslyn Park University Sevens.

And before that kicks off, a must-watch episode of Walk the Talk with Big Jim is due to be released on Thursday, as Springboks star Damian de Allende joins the show.

Catch all of that and so much more on RugbyPass TV.

Asia Rugby Men’s Championship continues

Hong Kong China will take the next step in their quest for a fifth successive Asian title when they face Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Despite conceding the first try, the Dragons kicked off their 2024 campaign with a resounding 52-5 defeat of the United Arab Emirates on home soil last weekend.

Tommy Hill finished the match with 22 points, while Harry Laidler scored a brace of tries and John McCormick-Houston, Paul Altier, Alex Post and Charles Higson-Smith also crossed the whitewash.

Victory was Hong Kong China’s sixth Test win in a row and means they have not tasted defeat in the tournament since a 16-0 home loss against Japan in May 2017.

However, they head into round two second in the 2024 standings on points difference, after Korea opened the tournament with a 55-5 win against Malaysia in Incheon.

Hwang Jeongwook helped himself to a hat-trick of tries, while Lee Jinkyu (twice), Kim Chan Ju, Lee Hyeonje, Jeong Yeonsik and Lee Yongun all touched down as well.

Korea are also on the road this weekend and they will put their own title aspirations on the line against the UAE at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Both matches are available to stream live and for free worldwide on RugbyPass TV.

Saturday, 8 June

07:00 BST (GMT+1) – Malaysia v Hong Kong China, UPM Stadium Selangor – WATCH LIVE HERE

Sunday, 9 June

16:30 BST (GMT+1) – UAE v Korea, The Sevens Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Sevens stars of tomorrow head to Rosslyn Park

The future of Great Britain Sevens will be on display in south-west London on Friday as the inaugural Rosslyn Park University Sevens is held at The Rock.

Featuring eight of the best men’s university teams from across the country, the event has partnered with GB Sevens to help create a pathway from BUCS Super Rugby to the HSBC SVNS series.

Great Britain have committed to selecting between five and seven players who impress this Friday for their squad to compete in Rugby Europe competitions this summer.

The one-day tournament will feature teams from the University of Bath, Cardiff Met, Durham University, the University of Exeter, Hartpury University, Loughborough, the University of Nottingham and Swansea University.

Players to have emerged from BUCS Super Rugby in the past few years include Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Pearson and Luke Northmore.

You can take a look at the next generation of university – and potentially international sevens and 15s – talent when RugbyPass TV streams the tournament live and for free this Friday.

Friday, 7 June

14:40 BST (GMT+1) – Rosslyn Park University Sevens, The Rock – WATCH LIVE HERE

De Allende latest to Walk the Talk

Following in the footsteps of Ardie Savea and Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende is the latest rugby star to appear as a guest on Walk the Talk with Big Jim.

The Springboks centre joins Jim Hamilton to discuss his time in the game, from a tough upbringing in Cape Town to twice conquering the world with South Africa.

De Allende provides stunning insight into how Rassie Erasmus helped lift South Africa from one of their lowest points to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup at Japan 2019.

That is of course a feat the Springboks repeated at Rugby World Cup 2023, and De Allende was at the heart of the action as South Africa edged the All Blacks in a pulsating final.

You will not want to miss this episode when it drops at 18:00 BST on RugbyPass TV this Thursday.