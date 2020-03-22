Watch: The premiere of new series of The Season with Brisbane Boys College 1st XV

22 March, 12:44am

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.

Brisbane Boys College has an enviable reputation of excellence across the academic, cultural and sporting fields of endeavour. The ‘Green-White-Black’ war cry has echoed across many competitive arenas, guiding BBC to premierships in tennis, athletics, rowing, cross country, robotics and volleyball over recent years.

While famously competitive, the First XV rugby team has only achieved a single GPS title – a shared premiership in 1954 – and coupled with the rampantly passionate rugby culture at the school, its anticipation of an outright victory is feverish. This award-winning series follows the BBC First XV throughout the 2019 season, experiencing the ebb and flow of the team’s fortunes, through the prism of high school sport.

While concentrating specifically on the rugby program, the school’s vast co-curricular menu becomes a character in the story where each boy benefits holistically from all opportunities provided by the school. The First XV is motivated to secure that elusive premiership, however as the season evolves, it becomes obvious that greater life lessons will prove more valuable than any trophy or title.

In the first episode, the audience is taken to Round 6 of the Queensland GPS Rugby competition where the only two unbeaten teams in the premiership race come face to face in the effort to gain ascendancy over the other. In the confronting aftermath, we journey back to the foundation-building pre-season where the coaching staff have decided that mental fortitude should work hand in hand with physical development. And as the team prepares for 2019 kickoff against Churchie, the cameras look inside a traditional part of BBC’s match day experience.

Previous episodes of The Season

RugbyPass premiere of The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High 1st XV – Episode 1



Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.