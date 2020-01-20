How to watch the Japanese Top League on RugbyPass

20 January, 3:58pm

With a multitude of international stars from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa roaming the fields of Japan after switching Super Rugby for the Top League, it’s no surprise that the competition is now one of the most talked about in rugby right now. That’s why we’re thrilled to have secured coverage of the 2020 Top League season, with one live game per round available to paid subscribers in these 67 countries, plus we’ve got the world covered with free weekly highlights of every game available globally here.

Watch Springbok RG Snyman score an incredible try from the kickoff for the Honda Heat:

RG Snyman was quite a handful at kickoff time for the @hondaheat in their Top League clash with @Kubota_Spears. ?? FULL ROUND 2 HIGHLIGHTS ON https://t.co/uii6ViVtGY NOW?? #TopLeague pic.twitter.com/LVZ8g5Ub7Q — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 20, 2020

Wallaby star Samu Kerevi has been in devastating form for the Suntory Sungoliath:

Dan Carter has been turning back the clock with some scintillating performances for the Kobelco Steelers:

Watch full Round 2 Top League highlights:

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.