Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.
The first home game ends positively and the team immediately focusses on Ipswich Grammar – the competition dark horse. The rugby program continues to build its strength and conditioning foundation under the supervision of Sophie Pidcock while another successful BBC program prepares for a premiership of their own. As the school community make their voices heard, two players – positioned at two different stages of their high school careers – reflect on their journey in the Green White Black.
Catch up on Episode 3 of the series here.
