Watch: Billy Harmon scores powerful try in Canon Eagles win over D-Rocks
Former Highlanders flanker and Maori All Blacks captain Billy Harmon scored a try in Yokohama Canon Eagles’ convincing win over the Urayasu D-Rocks in Japan’s League One.
The 30-year-old crossed the line in the 78th minute, to end a positive performance for the Canon Eagles who ran in six tries to the D-Rocks two.
Harmon finished with ten tackles, two line breaks and eight carries in an eventful performance for the Kiwi, who also was yellow carded in the 34th minute just before halftime.
The All Blacks XV representative was on the end of a beautiful grubber kick behind the defensive line by fullback Junpei Ogura before Harmon picked it up and bundled over the line emphatically.
The Canon Eagles haven’t started the Japan League One season as they would have liked, losing their first two games against the Kobelco Kobe Steelers and the Toshiba Brave Lupus.
Yesterday’s win over the Urayasu D-Rocks will hopefully kickstart a run of good form for Harmon’s team, who face the inform Shizuoka Blue Revs next week who have won all three games this season.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
Billy Harmon is a force of nature with the ball in hand. Great try . Scored one of best tries in his last season for Canterbury , ( for whom he was also the captain), against the Makos in the Quarter Final in Blenheim. He is a big loss for the Highlanders and Canterbury. Good enough to be an AB. Hopefully he comes back , as so many others have.