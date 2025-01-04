Watch: Billy Harmon scores powerful try in Canon Eagles win over D-Rocks

Former Highlanders flanker and Maori All Blacks captain Billy Harmon scored a try in Yokohama Canon Eagles’ convincing win over the Urayasu D-Rocks in Japan’s League One.

The 30-year-old crossed the line in the 78th minute, to end a positive performance for the Canon Eagles who ran in six tries to the D-Rocks two.

Harmon finished with ten tackles, two line breaks and eight carries in an eventful performance for the Kiwi, who also was yellow carded in the 34th minute just before halftime.

Player Line Breaks 1 Caleb Cavubati 2 2 Yu Tamura 2 3 Billy Harmon 2

The All Blacks XV representative was on the end of a beautiful grubber kick behind the defensive line by fullback Junpei Ogura before Harmon picked it up and bundled over the line emphatically.

The Canon Eagles haven’t started the Japan League One season as they would have liked, losing their first two games against the Kobelco Kobe Steelers and the Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Yesterday’s win over the Urayasu D-Rocks will hopefully kickstart a run of good form for Harmon’s team, who face the inform Shizuoka Blue Revs next week who have won all three games this season.

