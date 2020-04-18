10:39am, 18 April 2020

Wales international Matthew Morgan has taken to Twitter to praise front line medical staff after his father-in-law became the first patient with coronavirus to leave intensive care at the Prince Charles hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 60-year-old relative Jeff Cope was admitted to the medical facility on April 3 and placed on a ventilator after contracting the virus. Now, after receiving treatment, he has emerged from the ICU department after successfully battling his illness.

It left Morgan, the 27-year-old Cardiff Blues player, posting his enthusiastic thanks for a care job very well done. “Amazing news today the father in law coming out of intensive care recovering from this horrible disease,” he wrote. “Keep the faith – can’t thank the NHS staff at Prince Charles hospital enough.”

RugbyPass rounds up all the latest news in the northern hemisphere

His words were accompanied by a video of Cope being wheeled out of ICU and along a corridor to applause from hospital staff.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University health board tweeted its own message of thanks to staff. “Our multidisciplinary team at PCH are clapping their first patient out of ITU and returning to the ward. Great teamwork! Well done all!”

Amazing news today the father in law coming out of intensive care recovering from this horrible disease! Keep the faith – can’t thank the @NHSuk staff at Prince Charles hospital enough ???? pic.twitter.com/as1V8gOe6L — Matthew Morgan (@matthewmorgan23) April 16, 2020