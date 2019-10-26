Video: 'New Zealand are the God of rugby' - Eddie Jones' full post-match press conference

  • LIVE
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Wales WAL 16 South Africa RSA 19
England ENG 19 New Zealand NZL 7
Japan JAP 3 South Africa RSA 26
Wales WAL 20 France FRA 19
New Zealand NZL 46 Ireland IRE 14
England ENG 40 Australia AUS 16
Tasman TAS 31 Wellington WEL 14
Bay of Plenty BAY 12 Hawke's Bay HAW 7
Wellington WEL 30 Canterbury CAN 19
Hawke's Bay HAW 44 Otago OTA 39
Tasman TAS 18 Auckland AUC 9
Bay of Plenty BAY 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Leicester LEI 10 Saracens SAR 24
London Irish LON 7 Sale SAL 41
Gloucester GLO 25 Wasps WAS 9
Harlequins HAR 22 Bristol BRI 17
Northampton NOR 35 Worcester WOR 16
Bath BAT 13 Exeter EXE 10
Wasps WAS 26 London Irish LON 29
Sale SAL 16 Gloucester GLO 18
Saracens SAR 25 Northampton NOR 27
Worcester WOR 24 Leicester LEI 16
Exeter EXE 22 Harlequins HAR 19
Bristol BRI 43 Bath BAT 16
Benetton BEN 36 Kings KIN 30
Edinburgh EDI 26 Scarlets SCA 0
Zebre ZEB 0 Leinster LEI 3
Connacht CON 24 Cheetahs CHE 22
Dragons GWE 18 Glasgow GLA 5
Munster MUN 28 Ospreys SWA 12
Ulster ULS 23 Cardiff CAR 14
New Zealand NZL Wales WAL Fri
1 Nov
5:00am
England ENG South Africa RSA Sat
2 Nov
5:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Northampton NOR Harlequins HAR Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Bristol BRI Sale SAL Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Leicester LEI Gloucester GLO Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Saracens SAR London Irish LON Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Wasps WAS Bath BAT Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Worcester WOR Exeter EXE Sun
3 Nov
10:00am
Sale SAL Wasps WAS Fri
8 Nov
2:45pm
Bath BAT Northampton NOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Saracens SAR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Worcester WOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
London Irish LON Leicester LEI Sun
10 Nov
9:30am
Exeter EXE Bristol BRI Sun
10 Nov
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Kings KIN Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Ulster ULS Zebre ZEB Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Leinster LEI Dragons GWE Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Scarlets SCA Cheetahs CHE Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Benetton BEN Edinburgh EDI Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Ospreys SWA Connacht CON Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Cardiff CAR Munster MUN Sat
2 Nov
3:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Dragons GWE Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Connacht CON Leinster LEI Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Zebre ZEB Glasgow GLA Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Ospreys SWA Kings KIN Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Cardiff CAR Cheetahs CHE Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Munster MUN Ulster ULS Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Benetton BEN Sat
9 Nov
2:35pm
Jones' full post-match press conference

Back

Video: 'New Zealand are the God of rugby' - Eddie Jones' full post-match press conference

By PA Authors

By Online Editors

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

England boss Eddie Jones hailed his players for taking it to “the God of rugby” after they recorded a stunning World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand.

England’s dominant 19-7 triumph in Yokohama came against a nation seeking its third successive world title.

But the All Blacks crashed to a first World Cup defeat since the 2007 tournament, with England charging forward to face Six Nations rivals Wales or twice world champions South Africa in next Saturday’s final.

“New Zealand are the God of rugby, so we had to take it to them,” England head coach Jones said.

“We wanted to take it to them and show we could take the game to them, try to put them on the back foot as much as we could.

Video Spacer

“They are a great team. They have won two World Cups in a row. They have got a great coach, a great captain, so we had to battle hard today.

“You always go in with an idea of how you want the game to be, but it never goes exactly like that.

“You have got to give so much credit to New Zealand, the way they kept fighting right until the end. We had to dig deep to win that game.”

Centre Manu Tuilagi’s try after just 97 seconds ensured a dream start for England, with George Ford guiding them home by kicking four penalties and captain Owen Farrell adding a conversion.

Jones added: “I thought Owen and the leaders on the field were absolutely exceptional. They kept the team discipline, kept to our game-plan, kept attacking where we thought New Zealand were weak and didn’t divert from that.

“I think they were able to get a bit of physical ascendancy (in the forwards). It’s always a battle.

“The thing about playing New Zealand is you might beat them on the scoreboard, but you never actually beat them. You see them at the end of the game, and they kept coming at us.”

Jones was reluctant to enter into the significance of England’s win, with the performance likely to be ranked among the greatest in their history.

And they will now be firm favourites to land a second world crown following a Jonny Wilkinson-inspired success against Australia 16 years ago.

“It gives us another week, mate. We are here for another week and we are looking forward to it,” Jones said.

“We are not historians. We know we can play better next week and we are going to have to play better, whoever we play.

“We are looking forward to Wales and South Africa playing a 3-3 draw so they have to play extra-time, and it’s still 3-3 and they have to play more extra-time!

“We’ve had two-and-a-half years to prepare for it (semi-final). We had been unconsciously preparing a game for this game.

“When you ingrain habits in your players they are easier to sustain, and we saw some great habits from our players.

Video Spacer

“It’s another week or us. When we flew out on September 8, we wanted to be here at the end, and that’s where we are at.

“We set out four years ago, and we wanted to be the best team in the world. We are not the best team in the world, but we have got an opportunity to play in a game to prove we are, and that is all we are concerned with.

“We will just take each day as it comes. We have got another week to enjoy it, and that is what we will do.”

Video Spacer

