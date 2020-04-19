6:01am, 19 April 2020

Exeter winger Tom O’Flaherty has signed a new long-term deal with Rob Baxter’s side.

O’Flaherty is one of the Gallagher Premiership’s most dangerous wingers with a strike-rate of 15 tries in 39 first team appearances.

O’Flaherty, who arrived at Sandy Park from Ospreys in the summer of 2017, said: “I’m delighted to have re-signed with the club. Since coming to Exeter my game has improved so much but I still think there is more improvement in me.

“Getting the new deal is great. I was happy to stay, we’ve got a great bunch of boys here, and the whole environment in and around the club is really good.

O’Flaherty, 25, had to bide his time before breaking into the first team at Sandy Park but is now a key part of Exeter’s back division.

“I’m delighted that I am staying because this is an exciting time for all of us at the club,” he added.

“A lot of the squad are around a similar age and we’re all maturing and coming into that peak period in our careers. If we can achieve what we set out to do, it could be a fantastic few years ahead.”

The Gallagher Premiership is in shutdown at the moment but O’Flaherty is looking forward to a return when it is safe to do so.

“It’s tough for everyone at the moment. Personally, I can’t wait to get back amongst the lads, having a laugh, training hard and getting out on the pitch again. Hopefully, rugby gets going sooner rather than later.”

