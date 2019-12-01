The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High School 1st XV - Episode 4

01 December, 1:02am

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

The first half of the New Plymouth game provides an almost flawless performance but the second half provides more of a mental challenge than a physical one. Hamilton Boys High’s rugby program is explained in detail by the coaching staff while the Head Coach’s positive influence is evidenced by fellow staff and current students. A must-win fixture against neighbouring Tauranga Boys High School puts the team’s success in the firing line.

Catch up on Episode 3 of The Season here.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.