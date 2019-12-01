  • LIVE
Harlequins HAR 23 Gloucester GLO 19
Bristol BRI 27 London Irish LON 27
Northampton NOR 36 Leicester LEI 13
Exeter EXE 38 Wasps WAS 3
Worcester WOR 20 Sale SAL 13
Bath BAT 12 Saracens SAR 25
Ospreys SWA 13 Cheetahs CHE 18
Glasgow GLA 10 Leinster LEI 23
Connacht CON 24 Kings KIN 12
Dragons GWE 12 Zebre ZEB 39
Benetton BEN 28 Cardiff CAR 31
Ulster ULS 29 Scarlets SCA 5
Munster MUN 16 Edinburgh EDI 18
Bath BAT Clermont CLE Fri
6 Dec
2:45pm
Lyon LYO Benetton BEN Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Northampton NOR Leinster LEI Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Ulster ULS Harlequins HAR Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
La Rochelle ROC Glasgow GLA Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
Ospreys OSP Racing 92 RAC Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Munster MUN Saracens SAR Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Gloucester GLO Connacht CON Sun
8 Dec
8:00am
Toulouse TOU Montpellier MON Sun
8 Dec
10:15am
Sale SAL Exeter EXE Sun
8 Dec
10:15am
The Season Episode 4

Back

The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High School 1st XV - Episode 4

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

The first half of the New Plymouth game provides an almost flawless performance but the second half provides more of a mental challenge than a physical one. Hamilton Boys High’s rugby program is explained in detail by the coaching staff while the Head Coach’s positive influence is evidenced by fellow staff and current students. A must-win fixture against neighbouring Tauranga Boys High School puts the team’s success in the firing line.

Catch up on Episode 3 of The Season here. 

Catch up on Episode 3 of The Season here.

