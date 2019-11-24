  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Harlequins HAR 15 Bath BAT 9
Munster MUN 21 Racing 92 RAC 21
Lyon LYO 6 Leinster LEI 13
Exeter EXE 34 Glasgow GLA 18
Benetton BEN 32 Northampton NOR 35
Toulouse TOU Connacht CON
Saracens SAR 44 Ospreys OSP 3
Ulster ULS 18 Clermont CLE 13
Racing 92 RAC 30 Saracens SAR 10
Northampton NOR 25 Lyon LYO 14
Connacht CON 23 Montpellier MON 20
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Sale SAL La Rochelle ROC Sun
24 Nov
8:00am
Montpellier MON Gloucester GLO Sun
24 Nov
10:15am
Bath BAT Saracens SAR Fri
29 Nov
2:45pm
Exeter EXE Wasps WAS Sat
30 Nov
10:00am
Northampton NOR Leicester LEI Sat
30 Nov
10:00am
Worcester WOR Sale SAL Sat
30 Nov
10:00am
Ulster ULS Scarlets SCA Fri
29 Nov
2:35pm
Munster MUN Edinburgh EDI Fri
29 Nov
2:35pm
Benetton BEN Cardiff CAR Sat
30 Nov
10:00am
Dragons GWE Zebre ZEB Sat
30 Nov
12:15pm
Connacht CON Kings KIN Sat
30 Nov
12:15pm
Glasgow GLA Leinster LEI Sat
30 Nov
2:35pm
Ospreys SWA Cheetahs CHE Sat
30 Nov
2:35pm
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back

The Season Episode 3

Back

The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High School 1st XV - Episode 3

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Hamilton Boys High School, The Season brings you five episodes of award-winning documentary making inside one of the world’s leading rugby nurseries.

A changing room reminder about team values and expectations encourages the squad to train with consistency but mistakes start to creep in. The New Plymouth team arrive and are immediately welcomed to the school by their billets. While the players rest, the coaching staff from both schools gather socially to share dinner. The big day dawns dry and sunny, and as a result running rugby is on the menu for both teams. But the home side find their momentum early and a dominant performance puts them ahead. But will the visitors fire back in the second half?

Catch up on Episode 2 of The Season with Hamilton Boys here.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    The Season 5 with Hamilton Boys High School 1st XV - Episode 3