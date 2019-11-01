  • LIVE
New Zealand NZL 40 Wales WAL 17
Wales WAL 16 South Africa RSA 19
England ENG 19 New Zealand NZL 7
Leicester LEI 10 Saracens SAR 24
London Irish LON 7 Sale SAL 41
Gloucester GLO 25 Wasps WAS 9
Harlequins HAR 22 Bristol BRI 17
Northampton NOR 35 Worcester WOR 16
Bath BAT 13 Exeter EXE 10
Benetton BEN 36 Kings KIN 30
Edinburgh EDI 46 Scarlets SCA 7
Zebre ZEB 0 Leinster LEI 3
Connacht CON 24 Cheetahs CHE 22
Dragons GWE 18 Glasgow GLA 5
Munster MUN 28 Ospreys SWA 12
Ulster ULS 23 Cardiff CAR 14
England ENG South Africa RSA Sat
2 Nov
5:00am
Northampton NOR Harlequins HAR Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Bristol BRI Sale SAL Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Leicester LEI Gloucester GLO Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Saracens SAR London Irish LON Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Wasps WAS Bath BAT Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Worcester WOR Exeter EXE Sun
3 Nov
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Kings KIN Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Ulster ULS Zebre ZEB Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Leinster LEI Dragons GWE Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Scarlets SCA Cheetahs CHE Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Benetton BEN Edinburgh EDI Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Ospreys SWA Connacht CON Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Cardiff CAR Munster MUN Sat
2 Nov
3:35pm
Rugby World Cup    

Bill Ellis Podcast Episode 8

The Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 8 - McOnie, Mils, & Bates dissect All Blacks RWC semi final loss

This week on the Bill Ellis, James McOnie, Mils Muliaina, and Steven Bates dissect the All Blacks loss to England in their Rugby World Cup semi final: Were they All Blacks too light on experience? How to stop Tuilagi? And do they need more Maori or Polynesian flavour on the new coaching panel?

Listen in the player below for all that & more, plus subscribe on iTunes so you never miss an episode.

Episode 7:

Video Spacer

