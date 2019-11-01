The Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 8 - McOnie, Mils, & Bates dissect All Blacks RWC semi final loss

01 November, 1:12am

This week on the Bill Ellis, James McOnie, Mils Muliaina, and Steven Bates dissect the All Blacks loss to England in their Rugby World Cup semi final: Were they All Blacks too light on experience? How to stop Tuilagi? And do they need more Maori or Polynesian flavour on the new coaching panel?

Episode 7:

