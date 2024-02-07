The advice 'special' Ethan Roots was given before joining England camp
Ethan Roots did not look like a player making his international debut at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, not by a long shot.
The Exeter Chiefs flanker in no way seemed overcome by the occasion, topping England’s carries chart in a player of the match performance and in the process looking like a player that could make the No6 shirt his for years to come.
It is not only on the pitch that Roots is making his mark with England, but he has found his “voice” in camp as well.
Whether it comes from being just that bit older than the other debutants in the England squad – 26, compared to the 20-year-old Chandler Cunningham-South or the 21-year-old duo of Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – or whether it is the I-fear-no-man mentality that comes from his Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, Roots has already emerged as a vocal presence in Steve Borthwick’s camp.
This attitude comes naturally to Roots though, but he was nevertheless advised by many before linking up with England to find his “voice”.
“I think energising other people and being vocal is just kind of something that I’m good at,” the New Zealand-born flanker said.” But lots of people told me coming in that I need to find my voice and keep it in camp, so I just try to do that.”
Roots brought that off-field energy to the Stadio Olimpico pitch on Saturday, as England earned their first round one victory in the Guinness Six Nations since 2019 with a 27-24 win.
What was more promising than his standout performance on debut was the fact that the blindside showed signs that he could be the answer to a problem that has plagued England since Eddie Jones’ era.
England have been light on bruising ball carriers in the pack in recent years. That is not to say that they have not had any, but often they have had fewer big carriers than the top teams. Their players have had strengths elsewhere, but their prowess with ball in hand in the tight has not necessarily been their strong point.
Italy are not the strongest side England will face this Six Nations, so fans should not necessarily get carried away, but there were signs in Rome that Borthwick may have found his ideal No6.
It was a display that caught the eye of former South Africa flanker Schalk Burger, who described him as a “proper carrier” and “special” on RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office. This is what the 110kg flanker sees as his “point of difference,” which he said his head coach called for leading into the Championship.
“Steve just said for everyone to bring their point of difference,” the former Maori All Blacks representative said. “And I think if I can get my hands in the ball, the more times I can do that the better for myself and hopefully, like today, for the team as well.”
What may have pleased Borthwick the most from the first match of the Championship was how adept his debutants looked in Test rugby. Fraser Dingwall joined Roots in the starting XV in making his first England appearance, with Cunningham-South, Smith and Feyi-Waboso all featuring from the bench, and while his head coach did not want to single anyone out, he did say the Exeter man looked “very much at home ” on the Test stage.
“You don’t want to single individuals out,” Borthwick said. “It’s a special day for all five of them and a special day for me to be involved with them at the start of their England careers.”
“Just chatting to them in the changing rooms, they are going to be wearing the England shirt for a long time… I think Ethan Roots looked very much at home. He was outstanding.
“And for Fraser in the centres, when you have got a different combination – and that is one of the challenges of playing in the centres, having never played with that 10 and that 13 before – I thought he did really well to help glue that combination together.”
Behind his composed demeanour, Roots did admit that he was nervous prior to his debut, but said he received a lot of support from his teammates.
“You’ve got to be nervous about your debut game. And we really wanted to get the tournament off with a win. But I had a lot of support, the boys were really good.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Should be 4 more in u20 championship, And allow 4 other teams in u20 Trophy. To expose more nations young talent to elite rugby at this level. Expansion is needed. Scotland play in six nations and Japan were relegated. So they would both fit back in easily. In this way you can add more teams from regions into u20 Trophy competition. RUGBY wins in the long run. But I love these championships, very entertaining 👏1 Go to comments
Couldn’t resist the little jibe at the Boks😂 IRE showed SA what they ought to have done and SA showed IRE how to progress past the QF and win the whole thing! IRE also wasn’t down to 14 men for 20mins nor did IRE have to replace Sheehan with a 38yr old flanker after 3mins into the match….context can be such a schlep😴3 Go to comments
England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.32 Go to comments
Italy, 3 tries. England, 2.32 Go to comments
Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.1 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle2 Go to comments
My goodness - can’t you get rid of these dinosaurs who still see the game through their 1970s prism. The game has moved on exponentially. That other buffoon Stephen Jones in The Sunday Times a few days ago gormlessly awarding Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall the same mark out of 10 for their respective England performances against Italy. Put him and Cleary out to pasture and let people with at least a basic understanding of the modern game comment.2 Go to comments
Nice article, Pat. Two great players for sure. I can’t see a Kildare connection for Keenan ? Dublin born, schooled at Blackrock, so am interested in the Kildare link.1 Go to comments
Felt he was very close to being capped by England before he was injured. It seemed then that he was set on an England career in his own mind. This news does surprise me. Good luck to him, where ever he ends up playing. he is a great talent.8 Go to comments
Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.2 Go to comments
this is a win for everyone. he’s not quite up to england standard, but could do very well for italy!8 Go to comments
As always, boring!! Should really do something else with your time - Ben Smith.3 Go to comments
He will play for Italy since England (both Jones and Borthwick) ignore his skills. Another England coaching fail.8 Go to comments
who is he?5 Go to comments
Quite the colorful commentary, but it seems like someone's still feeling the sting of a certain team's victory.3 Go to comments
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments