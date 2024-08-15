The 39 internationals signed by Pro D2 clubs for the 2024/25 season

Pro D2 clubs have recruited 39 international players during the off-season. There are obviously the headliners – England duo Courtney Lawes (Brive) and Jonny May (Soyaux-Angoulême), and Wales’ George North (Provence) – who have, quite unexpectedly, joined the ranks of the French second tier teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

But behind these three big world rugby names, who together have 313 caps (including nine with the British and Irish Lions ), Test-level players have been recruited by all clubs in the 16-team league.

From the favourites for promotion to the Top 14, Agen, Brive or Provence, to the only promoted team, Stade Nicois, all clubs have managed to enrich their squad with at least one player who has had a taste of international rugby.

All Blacks bring in the big guns for Los Pumas rematch | The Rugby Championship All Blacks bring in the big guns for Los Pumas rematch | The Rugby Championship

In total, 39 Test players have made second-tier summer moves representing 14 countries – Georgia (nine), Australia (five), Fiji (four), England (three), Netherlands (two), Samoa (two), Scotland (two), South Africa (two), Tonga (two), Namibia (two), Argentina (two), Wales (two), Portugal (one) and Uruguay (one).

In this recruitment game, the prize for the most impressive signings – on paper at least – goes to Provence. The Aix-en-Provence-based club have not only attracted one of the most impactful three-quarters of his generation in the Welshman North (121 caps for his country and three with the British and Irish Lions), but they have also three other players with real experience at the very highest level.

By recruiting Australians Izack Rodda (34 caps) and Ned Hanigan (28 caps), and Georgian Tornike Jalagonia (35 caps), Provence hope to overcome the last obstacle separating them from the Top 14 having narrowly failed in 2023/24.

As a reminder, Provence finished the regular phase in pole position but were denied playing in the promotion final by Grenoble, a 23-22 semi-final winner at Stade Maurice-David.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 14 nationalities are represented, one country alone accounts for nearly a quarter of international recruits arriving in Pro D2 or changing clubs: Georgia, with nine players. The Eastern European country have for several years now been ahead of the Pacific islands (Fiji, Samoa, Tonga), the traditional suppliers of French second division talent.

The Lelos present several advantages for the Pro D2 clubs, less fortunate than their big brothers in the Top 14. There is obviously the financial dimension: at an equal level, a Georgian generally asks for a lower salary than a Frenchman, an Australian or an Argentinian. The other big advantage of the Georgians is that many of them have the status of JIFF (a player developed from the training pathway).

Indeed, with players increasingly dreaming of a destiny in France, more and more are joining France to complete their training there. At a time when Pro D2 clubs must line up a minimum of 16 JIFFs per match sheet, this status offers a definite advantage to their holders.

If we remove the exceptions that are Lawes, May and North from the transfer list, the international recruits in Pro D2 have on average less than 14 caps each. Again, this figure is boosted by the Georgians, operators such as Brive’s Konstantine Mikautadze (54 caps), Grenoble’s Giorgi Kveseladze (59 caps) and Aurillac’s Tedo Abzhandadze (54 caps).

ADVERTISEMENT

The added value of a Test player signing is often significant and immediate. A Wallaby, a Springbok or a Puma, even with a pair of caps, have an aura and experience often superior to his teammates, but will this still be the case this season?

The answer will be from August 29, the date of the first day of the 2024/25 Pro D2 season.

Après avoir dévoilé le calendrier 2024/2025 de #PROD2 il y a quelques jours, c’est au tour du programme détaillé des 5 premières journées d’être révélé ? Reprise le jeudi 29 août à 21h avec une confrontation entre @CABCLRUGBY et @OyonnaxRugby ? pic.twitter.com/OicR0yT4Hm — Rugby PRO D2 (@rugbyprod2) July 12, 2024

Pro D2 Test player club by club signings for 2024/25:

Agen (1)

Jack Maunder (England, 1 cap)

Aurillac (2)

Tedo Abzhandadze (Georgia, 54)

Koen Bloemen (Netherlands, 13)

Beziers (1)

Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji, 3)

Biarritz (4)

Giorgi Dzmanashvili (Georgia, 1)

Piula Fa’aselele (Samoa, 18)

Cornell Du Preez (Scotland, 9)

Masivesi Dakuwaqa (Fiji, 3)

Brive (3)

Courtney Lawes (England, 105)

Konstantine Mikautadze (Georgia, 54)

Curwin Bosch (South Africa, 3)

Colomiers (2)

Caleb Timu (Australia, 3)

Anzelo Tuitavuki (Tonga, 7)

Dax (2)

Jale Vatubua (Fiji, 16)

Peter Lydon (Netherlands, 1)

Grenoble (4)

Cody Thomas (Portugal, 2)

Richard Hardwick (Namibia, 7; Australia, 2)

Giorgi Kveseladze (Georgia, 59)

Gerswin Mouton (Namibia, 6)

Montauban (2)

Joe Powell (Australia, 6)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (South Africa, 6)

Mont-de-Marsan (2)

Ioane Iashagushvili (Georgia, 1)

Luka Goginava (Georgia, 2)

Nevers (1)

Atu Manu (Tonga, 2)

Nice (3)

Facundo Gigena (Argentina, 5)

Tom Ross (Australia, 1)

Jordan Taufua (Samoa, 10)

Oyonnax (4)

Peniami Narisia (Fiji, 1)

Manuel Leindeker (Uruguay, 21)

Martin Bodago (Argentina, 4)

Oli Kebble (Scotland, 12)

Provence (4)

George North (Wales, 121)

Izack Rodda (Australia, 34)

Ned Hamigan (Australia 29)

Tomike Jalagonia (Georgia 35)

Soyaux-Angouleme (1)

Jonny May (England, 78)

Valence-Romans (3)

Otar Giorgadze (Georgia, 36)

Ilia Spanderashvili (Georgia, 8)

Owen Lane (Wales, 5)