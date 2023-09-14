Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

Taniela Tupou out of Australia clash against Fiji

By Josh Raisey
Taniela Tupou with ball in hand for the Wallabies. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Fears of an injury to Taniela Tupou have been confirmed today, as the tighthead prop has been omitted from Australia’s team to face Fiji on Sunday in Saint-Etienne in their crucial Pool C encounter.

Scrum-half Nic White will start for Australia, with the 33-year-old being the only change in the back-line from the team that beat Georgia last weekend. He replaces Tate McDermott, who misses out on the match after failing an HIA in round one. With White moving into the starting XV, the Western Force’s Issak Fines-Leleiwasa will start on the bench.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made two changes in the pack. James Slipper comes in to replace the injured Tupou, and Nick Frost will partner captain Will Skelton in the second-row. Frost replaces Richie Arnold, who has dropped to the bench.

Elsewhere on the bench, Jordan Uelese replaces last week’s substitute hooker Matt Faessler, while Langi Gleeson drops out of the matchday squad as well and is replaced by the demoted Arnold.

The Wallabies currently top Pool C on points difference after one round of action, although they are level with Wales on five points. Meanwhile, Fiji lost their opening match in a nail-biter against Wales, so Jones and his entire squad will be acutely aware that they will be facing a team that will be fighting to stay in the World Cup on Sunday.

Wallabies XV
1. Angus Bell
2. David Porecki
3. James Slipper
4. Nick Frost
5. Will Skelton (c)
6. Tom Hooper
7. Fraser McReight
8. Rob Valentini
9. Nic White
10. Carter Gordon
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Samu Kerevi
13. Jordan Petaia
14. Mark Nawaqanitawase
15. Ben Donaldson

Replacements:
16. Jordan Uelese
17. Blake Schoupp
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Richie Arnold
20. Rob Leota
21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa
22. Lalakai Foketi
23. Suliasi Vunivalu

FEATURE
FEATURE Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.' Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.'
