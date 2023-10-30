Ex-All Black's warning over the 'alarm bells' going off in New Zealand Rugby

Departed All Black Brad Weber has opened up and shared his view of the state of New Zealand Rugby after taking up a deal in France.

A stalwart of New Zealand Rugby for over a decade representing Otago, Waikato and Hawkes Bay at provincial level, the Chiefs in Super Rugby and the All Blacks, Weber announced his decision to sign with Stade Francias in the Top 14 in May this year, leaving New Zealand shores for the first time during his career.

Speaking to Newshub from Paris at his new club’s “impressive” facilities, the veteran halfback couldn’t believe how well the players were treated in France.

“It’s impressive,” he said from Stade’s facilities, “Everything you could ask for, you get.

“You get your stuff washed for you, there’s breakfast and lunch every day.

“These guys don’t know how good they’ve got it. It’s unreal.”

The 18-Test All Black is now able to look at the game with an experienced eye having been involved in New Zealand Rugby over a decade of unprecedented success and now unprecedented challenges.

As a member of the famous New Zealand U20 side from 2011, Weber has seen the popularity of the game change of his career.

The veteran halfback believed that Super Rugby had no option but to make changes and said that ‘alarm bell’s were ringing in New Zealand.

“I’m not paid well enough to figure out ways to make it better and I guess I’d like to move into something like that maybe one day,” he said.

“Super Rugby’s certainly going to have to improve and make some sort of changes.

“At the grassroots level, people are dropping out, so around club level, there’s not as much participation and hearing from some mates in club rugby, that’s certainly the case. I guess we’ve got to find a way to keep guys in rugby.

“It’s obviously not great. Our [under] 20s team hasn’t performed well the last few years, so that’s maybe alarm bells a little bit as well.

“I mean, we certainly need to address something, because it’s obviously declined and we don’t want it to decline any more.”

Weber was in Ian Foster’s All Black squad in 2021 but found himself axed ahead of the Ireland series in 2022, instead representing the Maori All Blacks along with TJ Perenara.

The No 9 managed a recall for one Test in 2022 against Wales but was left out of Rugby World Cup squad for 2023 with upstart Cam Roigard and Blues halfback Finlay Christie preferred.

The halfback doesn’t hold any grudges and despite the challenges the game is facing still believed that the people in charge can make the required changes.

“I’d never bet against the All Blacks and NZ Rugby. We certainly always try to find a way,” he said.

“We might be in a tough spot at the moment, but I just still back the people that we’ve got. I still think we’ve got the right people that can turn it around.”