The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ
Though Bath to Cardiff is one of the shortest moves a player could make, particularly between leagues, new signing Gabriel Hamer-Webb’s move was slightly more exotic with a stint in Invercargill, New Zealand in between.
The ex England U20 wing signed for the Welsh capital last week having spent the summer playing for Southland Stags in the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand after leaving Bath at the end of last season.
The 23-year-old got a chance to taste a different rugby culture while in New Zealand, and it looks as though a famous All Blacks ethic has made an impression on him.
One of the mantras that underpins the entire All Blacks philosophy is ‘sweeping the sheds’, as it signifies humility and the idea that the All Blacks look after themselves. Hamer-Webb recently found out that that is just as literal as it is metaphorical.
Speaking to Cardiff recently, the winger revealed what he learned while playing in the NPC, both on and off the rugby pitch.
“I’d say it was the respect thing,” he said.
“It’s a huge part of New Zealand rugby. Obviously you hear about the All Blacks and sweeping the sheds- it’s real when you go there, you have to do that, you have to tidy up. That’s something I hadn’t seen before growing up in rugby in England too much. So that’s something I want to bring here because that makes the boys like you more!
“Rugby-wise, it was just playing at No15 more. Getting hands on ball, being more in control of the forwards’ play, dictating more, which is something I really want to carry on doing.”
The former Bath man is yet to run out for Cardiff, as they face Zebre this evening in the United Rugby Championship. Cardiff have not made a great start to the season, winning only one of their opening four matches.
Comments
