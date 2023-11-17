Ruby Tui expected to miss Olympics after signing for Chiefs Manawa

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has all but closed the door on next year’s Olympics in Paris after signing with the Chiefs Manawa for the 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Tui, who has won a gold and silver medal at the Olympics, began her illustrious rugby career in sevens by debuting for the Black Ferns Sevens in 2015.

Following an illustrious stint in the shorter format of the sport, Tui switched her focus onto 15s ahead of the Black Ferns’ quest for a Rugby World Cup crown on home soil last year.



Tui quickly rise to superstar status in New Zealand after showcasing incredible talent on the field and humility off it. Along with the likes of Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge and Stacey Waaka, Tui was a pioneer for the women’s game during a triumphant World Cup campaign.

The New Zealand wing was later rewarded for an incredible season in the black jersey with World Rugby recognising Tui as the Breakout Player of the Year after the 2021 World Cup.

After starring once again during WXV1 last month, Tui has committed herself to 15s moving forward which all but rules the two-time Olympic medallist out of a return to sport’s greatest stage in 2024.

“I played sevens for 10 years and I had two goals – I wanted an Olympic gold medal and I wanted women to be professional in this country if they chose to play rugby,” Tui said.

“Sevens are doing great. They’re hissing, they’re flourishing, Paris will be amazing, but if I ever get FOMO (fear of missing out) I just whip out the gold medal. It’s quite heavy.

“I’m really happy with the strides we made in sevens, but as far as I’m concerned the Black Ferns have just gone pro so there are a lot of steps in 15s.

“Fifteens is our national sport here in New Zealand keep in mind, and I know (Black Ferns coach) Allan Bunting, we had lots of conversations (around) what do we do now, what do we do next, and 15s – the Black Ferns, Super Rugby Aupiki in New Zealand – everywhere around the world, that’s where the growth is now, that’s where the support and resources need to be thrown into, and that’s why I’m here.”

Tui continued to show fans that rugby is about more than just the results on the field after sharing another incredible moment with a young supporter during WXV1.

After losing scissors, paper, rock with the young supporter, Tui handed over her boots to the Black Ferns fan with a smile on her face. Tui might just be the most popular rugby player in New Zealand.

“Not just on the field but off it. She lives her values every day, through the highs and the lows of high-performance sport, she doesn’t waver,” Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua said in a statement.

“I see the Ruby Tui that stays behind two hours after games when everyone else is in the shed and she is signing autographs, not wanting to leave any little girl or boy behind. She genuinely wants to give back to the game, change the game, and is driving a better world for women in sports and rugby.”

“I believe Ruby is the best winger in the world, she is world-class in her approach to everything; skill, culture, tactics, and learning,” continued Kaua. “Not to mention she gives people permission to be themselves just by being herself for our team.”