Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

Super Rugby Pacific News

Waratahs sign Fijian Commonwealth Games medallist before 2024 season

How the Highlanders are preparing for life after Aaron Smith

Rival coach insists Crusaders are ‘the only team that knows how to win’

Australian sides look to end title drought in ‘evenly matched’ Super Rugby 2024

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Australian sides look to end title drought in ‘evenly matched’ Super Rugby 2024

By Finn Morton
Brumbies players celebrate winning the Super Rugby Pacific Quarter Final match between Brumbies and Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, on June 10, 2023, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

An Australian Super Rugby side hasn’t taken out a title against their Kiwi foe in almost a decade, but there may be a reason to be optimistic in 2024 as these teams prepare to start a new World Cup cycle with “settled” sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crusaders’ unrivalled era of dominance seems like it’s been going on forever. The Christchurch-based franchise has been relentless as they’ve claimed seven titles in as many years – and other New Zealand sides haven’t been too far behind.

But the Crusaders are preparing to charge into Super Rugby Pacific battle without former coach Scott Robertson, as well as departing greats Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock.

Related

Michael Hooper embracing ‘unusual’ sevens challenge ahead of Olympics bid

The four-time John Eales medallist for Wallabies Players’ Player of the Year will embark on an exciting new rugby chapter at 32 years of age.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

The Hurricanes will also be without Ardie Savea and Dane Coles, while the Chiefs will look to fill the void left by 2023 co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber.

In comparison, the Aussie sides are a lot better off. That’s not to say there haven’t been some changes, because there surely have, but these squads have a sense of familiarity about them and that makes the Australians dangerous.

Some may laugh at or disregard the notion that the Australian teams – especially the ACT Brumbies – can contend for a title next season, but Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw truly believes that the competition is “quite evenly matched” across the board.

“It’s tough to tell. I think when you look at the Australian teams they look quite settled and then there’s an obvious around some the New Zealand teams losing experience,” Laidlaw said on The Platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like they’re quite evenly matched the teams… it feels like it’s quite an even competition.

“You’ve got Moana (Pasifika) who have new coaches and I think they’ve added to their squad and obviously the Fijian Drua. We found out when you go over there it’s a difficult place to go and play.

“On paper, it looks like a really even competition. It’ll be interesting to see If that’s how it pans out and plays out over the course of the season.”

But New Zealand sides the Chiefs, Crusaders, Blues and Hurricanes are probably more fancied to take out the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crusaders, in particular, are dangerous. Looking to carry their dominance into a third World Cup cycle, the ‘Saders have shown time and time again that they are the best Super Rugby nursery in the nation.

Even when legends depart, younger players have stepped up to forge legendary legacies of their own. Fans would be brave to write them off as they hunt their eighth title since 2017.

“I think ultimately they’re the only team that knows how to win it over the last seven years,” Laidlaw said.

“I think I’ve tried to work out how many rugby players in the country (not) with the Crusaders know what it takes to win Super Rugby, and maybe Brad Shields and TJ Perenara – I was trying to think if there’s any other players or any other team that have actually won Super Rugby.

Related

Tickets for HSBC SVNS Perth go on sale now

Tickets go on sale today for the inaugural HSBC SVNS series in Perth as Western Australia welcomes the world's best sevens rugby players on 26-28 January 2024.

Read Now

“We’ve all got the same goal, we all think at this stage of the season that we’re good enough to get to the playoffs and win but ultimately the Crusaders are a team that knows how to.

“A lot of our attention is obvious; is to prepare well and connect well and train bloody hard, but ultimately can we build a game that can deliver in the back end of the season is the challenge for all of us.

“I’m sure their experience and the knowledge that the playing group will got will still make them one of the teams to beat.”

Recommended

Rival coach insists Crusaders are ‘the only team that knows how to win’

How the Highlanders are preparing for life after Aaron Smith

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

Fabien Galthie convinces France star to make retirement U-turn - report

BREAKING

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Henry Arundell can be England's new Jason Robinson Henry Arundell can be England's new Jason Robinson
Search