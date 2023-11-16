Fabien Galthie convinces France star to make retirement U-turn - report
France and La Rochelle prop Uini Atonio is set to come out of international retirement and make himself available for the Six Nations next year, according to French outlet L’Equipe.
The 33-year-old announced his international retirement alongside lock Romain Taofifenua following France’s World Cup quarter-final loss to eventual champions South Africa last month, but it is being reported that France head coach Fabien Galthie and his staff have apparently convinced him to make a U-turn and come out of retirement if only for the upcoming Six Nations. That means his international retirement lasted just over a month and encompassed no international matches for Les Bleus.
France are already set to be without captain and talisman Antoine Dupont for the Six Nations as he pursues his goal of representing France Sevens at the Paris Olympic Games, so Galthie may have felt he needed the experience, and the formidable 146kg frame, of Atonio.
The 57-cap front row made his return to action last weekend after the disappointment of the World Cup, coming off the bench in La Rochelle’s 18-15 win over Bayonne in the Top 14, which took them to tenth in the league after a disappointing start.
With Toulouse’s 145kg lock Emmanuel Meafou now eligible to represent France next year, Galthie has the potential to field a monstrous pack.
