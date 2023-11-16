Rival coach insists Crusaders are ‘the only team that knows how to win’

The Crusaders forged an unprecedented legacy of seven tiles in as many years under former coach Scott Robertson. While the champion prepares to usher in a new dawn without departing stars, the Crusaders might still be the team to beat in Super Rugby Pacific 2024.

With new coach Rob Penney at the helm, the Crusaders are intent on extending their era of dominance to a staggering eighth year. Success is ingrained into their culture and team ethos.

Beating the Lions in Johannesburg back in 2017 was a fateful night for rugby in the southern hemisphere, with coach Robertson celebrating the first of many titles with a trademark breakdance at Ellis Park.

But nobody expected what was to come. The Crusaders have been dominant, relentless and passionate in their pursuit of glory that may never be replicated.

The Blues winning the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title at Eden Park in 2021 is the only blip on the Crusaders’ practically perfect era of success.

Some may dare to write the Crusaders off ahead of 2024 as they prepare for a new era without Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock and Scott Robertson, but rival coach Clark Laidlaw isn’t one of them.

“I think ultimately they’re the only team that knows how to win it over the last seven years,” Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw told The Platform.

“I think I’ve tried to work out how many rugby players in the country (not) with the Crusaders know what it takes to win Super Rugby, and maybe Brad Shields and TJ Perenara – I was trying to think if there’s any other players or any other team that have actually won Super Rugby.



“We’ve all got the same goal, we all think at this stage of the season that we’re good enough to get to the playoffs and win but ultimately the Crusaders are a team that knows how to.

“A lot of our attention is obvious; is to prepare well and connect well and train bloody hard, but ultimately can we build a game that can deliver in the back end of the season is the challenge for all of us.

“I’m sure their experience and the knowledge that the playing group will get will still make them one of the teams to beat.”

Before the Crusaders’ dynastic period of dominance, the Hurricanes were the last team to celebrate Super Rugby glory in the streets of Wellington.

With the rain pouring in sideways at the Cake Tin as Wellingtonians watched on in awe as a masterful performance from Beauden Barrett delivered the first Super Rugby title to the Kiwi capital.

But the Hurricanes haven’t close, really, in the years since. Other than the Blues, no team has as the Crusaders took control of the competition like never before.

With a new boss at the helm in former All Blacks Sevens coach Laidlaw, the Canes have set their sights on a home semi-final as they look to etch their names into the history books.

“If you aim for a home semi-final it gives you a real fighting chance to go on and win it,” Laidlaw added.



“First things first you’ve got to be in the playoffs – you’ve got to win enough games to get in there and then you’re just three games away from winning it. We know that.

“We also know that history would suggest it’s bloody difficult to win away from home… it made the Crusaders achievement last year and the time they won t in South Africa was winning away from home.

“We’re aware of that… we need to start well.

“The real focus is how do we get into those two Australian games really well prepared to try and come back and we know that Kiwi derbies are the games that ultimately make the difference between a home semi or not, or a home playoff game or not.”