England’s Henry Arundell knocks back interest from two NRL clubs – report

England wing Henry Arundell has reportedly knocked back offers from two NRL clubs with the 21-year-old’s agent insisting that “reports of a possible move to rugby league are false.”

Arundell was sensational in one pool play appearance for England at this year’s Rugby World Cup with the rising star finishing with a five-try blitz against Chile. The electric outside back carried that form back into clubland with the Englishman scoring a hat-trick on debut for Racing 92.

The try-scoring phenomenon has caught the attention of the rugby world with these headline-grabbing performances, and it seems the interest in the youngster goes even further than the 15-player game.

Earlier this week, News Corp Australia revealed that parties close to Arundell had apparently reached out to rugby league clubs in the NRL to express an interest in a surprise code switch.

It was understood that multiple clubs were interested in acquiring the Racing 92 wing’s services, and that Arundell was keen on making the move – but that has taken a serious hit according to a more recent report.

Mail Sport believes that Arundell turned down interest from 2023 NRL wooden spooners the Wests Tigers and competition newcomers the Dolphins who are based in Queensland.

Arundell’s agent – Ryan Shahin from Twenty Sports Group – has confirmed that NRL clubs have expressed an interest in the wing, but unequivocally denied that Arundell has “entertained or considered” these offers.

“Players of Henry’s calibre generate almost constant interest. Whilst we have had a couple of enquiries recently from NRL sides, these are not something Henry has entertained or considered in any way, and we were clear in our response,” Ryan Shahin from Twenty Sports Group told The Daily Mail.

“Any reports of a possible move to rugby league are false. Henry is excited for the remainder of the season with Racing – and hopefully with England.”

Arundell is not the only rugby union talent to have received some interest from Australian-based rugby league clubs.

Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase and 19-year-old NSW Waratahs outside back Max Jorgensen were both mentioned amidst reports that the ARLC was considering salary cap exemptions for NRL clubs going after athletes from rival codes.

Nawaqanitawase, who was a shining light for the Wallabies during an otherwise difficult year, has reportedly met with the Sydney Roosters.