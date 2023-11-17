England’s Henry Arundell knocks back interest from two NRL clubs – report
England wing Henry Arundell has reportedly knocked back offers from two NRL clubs with the 21-year-old’s agent insisting that “reports of a possible move to rugby league are false.”
Arundell was sensational in one pool play appearance for England at this year’s Rugby World Cup with the rising star finishing with a five-try blitz against Chile. The electric outside back carried that form back into clubland with the Englishman scoring a hat-trick on debut for Racing 92.
The try-scoring phenomenon has caught the attention of the rugby world with these headline-grabbing performances, and it seems the interest in the youngster goes even further than the 15-player game.
Earlier this week, News Corp Australia revealed that parties close to Arundell had apparently reached out to rugby league clubs in the NRL to express an interest in a surprise code switch.
It was understood that multiple clubs were interested in acquiring the Racing 92 wing’s services, and that Arundell was keen on making the move – but that has taken a serious hit according to a more recent report.
Mail Sport believes that Arundell turned down interest from 2023 NRL wooden spooners the Wests Tigers and competition newcomers the Dolphins who are based in Queensland.
Arundell’s agent – Ryan Shahin from Twenty Sports Group – has confirmed that NRL clubs have expressed an interest in the wing, but unequivocally denied that Arundell has “entertained or considered” these offers.
“Players of Henry’s calibre generate almost constant interest. Whilst we have had a couple of enquiries recently from NRL sides, these are not something Henry has entertained or considered in any way, and we were clear in our response,” Ryan Shahin from Twenty Sports Group told The Daily Mail.
“Any reports of a possible move to rugby league are false. Henry is excited for the remainder of the season with Racing – and hopefully with England.”
Arundell is not the only rugby union talent to have received some interest from Australian-based rugby league clubs.
Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase and 19-year-old NSW Waratahs outside back Max Jorgensen were both mentioned amidst reports that the ARLC was considering salary cap exemptions for NRL clubs going after athletes from rival codes.
Nawaqanitawase, who was a shining light for the Wallabies during an otherwise difficult year, has reportedly met with the Sydney Roosters.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments