Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller signs historic long-term deal with NZR

Rising sevens star Jorja Miller has signed the longest contract by a women’s player in New Zealand, with the teenager committing to New Zealand Rugby and the Black Ferns Sevens until the end of 2027.

Miller, 19, has been a revelation for the World Series champions New Zealand during a breakout season in the black jersey.

The teenager debuted for the Black Ferns Sevens at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September last year, and Miller went on to play in all seven World Series tournaments in 2022/23.



Miller was named in the dream team on four occasions during the campaign, picked up the Player of the Final at the Sydney Sevens, was awarded the prestigious Rooke of the Year honour by World Rugby, and has been nominated by NZR as the Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year.

Clearly, Jorja Miller is a talent that the Black Ferns Sevens are eager to keep for many years to come.

After impressing at the Oceania Sevens at Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium last weekend, Miller said she’s “got a lot more to give” to the black jersey ahead of the new-look SVNS season and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“We’ve got such a big legacy in this team so being part of continuing that by locking in a long-term contract, it shows the pathway that there is in the women’s game,” Miller said in a statement.

“I’ve got a lot more to give to this team and this game. I’m excited to keep growing on and off the field and I have a drive to really change the game, I want to bring a different style and be a different athlete.”

With Jorja Miller lighting up the sevens circuit, the Black Ferns Sevens went on to win the World Series by a landslide. While Australia won the first event in Cape Town, New Zealand won the next six Cup finals.

Miller played a key role in that. But as Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney explained, the youngster is just one of the players who will be “integral to our future success.”

“We have seen in just her first season the potential Jorja has,” Sweeney added.

“She is one of several impressive young ladies we have in our team who will be integral to our future success.”