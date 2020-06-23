6:11am, 23 June 2020

The Blue Bulls have confirmed that 25-year-old lock forward Sintu Manjezi will join from July 1 after an agreement was reached with the Cheetahs regarding the exchange of players and compensation – winger Rosko Specman will be moving to Bloemfontein.

Manjezi joined the Cheetahs from the Griquas at the end of 2018 and worked his way into the Guinness PRO14 squad where he started in eleven matches while he also represented the team in eight Currie Cup games, including the victorious final.

Announcing their capture of the second row, a Bulls statement said: “Manjezi has stamped his authority in the Guinness PRO14 in recent seasons as a tough as nails and uncompromising lock in the Toyota Cheetahs’ pack.

“His core strength in the scrum, coupled with his prowess at lineout time and ability to poach the ball off the ground, makes him a valuable asset to the Vodacom Bulls. He is also versatile as he can pack down on the side of the scrum when called upon.

“The 1.98m, 114kg former St. Andrews Grahamstown scholar started his career in the colours of the Eastern Province Kings and made his Vodacom Super Rugby debut for the Southern Kings in 2015.

#BullsFamily lock in Manjezi. The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that 25-year-old lock forward Sintu Manjezi will join the Vodacom Bulls from the Toyota Cheetahs from 1 July. ? Read more: https://t.co/318TIryxab pic.twitter.com/mPLRAHT9Bj — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 23, 2020

“He also cut his teeth in the FNB Varsity Cup, South Africa’s premier university competition, in the colours of FNB NMMU before shifting to the Tafel Lager Griquas

“The Bulls family can expect big things with the signing of Manjezi as director of rugby Jake White continues to add firepower amongst the tight five.”

White added: “Sintu is a powerhouse that packs all the skills that make a good lock. He is a strong character both on and off the field, and I firmly believe that he will fit in perfectly into our future plans.”

