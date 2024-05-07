Rest and rotations for All Blacks isn't staving off injuries
It’s almost safer not to let them play at all.
You might have noticed a few All Blacks getting injured in Super Rugby Pacific.
Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard is the most long-term one, followed by teammate Asafo Aumua.
Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Samipeni Finau all got dinged up over the weekend. Ethan Blackadder didn’t even take the field for the Crusaders against the Reds because of a thigh strain suffered at training.
It’s no mean feat for any All Black to be sustaining injuries given the number on sabbaticals and load-management regimes. Throw in mid-season byes and you wonder why we’re restricting players’ minutes at all.
Rugby in New Zealand has its challenges.
Provincial unions and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are at loggerheads. Television staples such as Grassroots Rugby and Mainfreight Rugby have already gone by the wayside, with live NPC games potentially following suit.
It kind of puts the onus on NZR to ensure Super Rugby Pacific is a competition in which All Blacks are ever-present and the ball is in play for more than 20-odd minutes of each match.
Perhaps if our elite players actually played a bit more, they wouldn’t get injured quite so often.
In absolute fairness, I’ve never understood the rationale for rest and rotation and can’t believe it didn’t die a death following the All Blacks’ disastrous 2007 Rugby World Cup campaign.
“You can’t expect they’re going to play 17 games and then go and play 14 tests,’’ All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said ahead of the start of this Super Rugby season.
“They’re not going to play 31 games this year, and players aren’t going to play 17 games of Super Rugby and get them peaking for finals.
“They’re going to have to be managed and what does that individual athlete need…then it’s individualised conversations, medical are involved and we’re open and honest.
“It’s a fine balance for everyone.’”
A lot of that’s nonsense, as far as I’m concerned. I mean, why can’t they play?
Elite NRL players seem to, as well as competing in a State of Origin series and a couple of test matches. That’s the obvious Australasian comparison, given our competitions run head-to-head.
The way Robertson presents it makes it appear as if these blokes are playing 31 weeks in a row, which is cobblers for starters. And since when did the All Blacks roll the same 23 out for 14 games in succession?
There are enough breaks and windows in the season not to have to prescribe rest. A bit of rotation is inevitable too, because you don’t need your best 15 for every Test.
This situation isn’t a fine balance for everyone, of course, because the paying public never gets to have a say.
Sure, we buy television subscriptions and season tickets, but we do so on trust. We have no input into who plays and when.
We certainly don’t get a discount or refund when the second-stringers are having a run.
We’re forever saving players for a rainy day. Sitting them out or substituting them so that, when a Rugby World Cup final eventually comes, they’re fit enough to win it.
Only we don’t always win. Not everyone – despite the best management methods – is fit and available to play, regardless of what’s been lost or sacrificed along the way.
Are we eventually going to go the whole hog here? Are All Blacks never going to play provincial and franchise footy?
Are they just permanently going to be cotton-wooled in All Blacks training camps, with a diet of Test matches and nothing else?
I have a simple solution here: if you’re contracted to NZR, you play in New Zealand all year round and you play every week that you’re fit for selection.
No sabbaticals, no rest weeks, no restricted minutes.
Trying to pre-empt injury, by meeting players’ individual needs, doesn’t stop them from getting hurt.
You either play or you don’t play. There’s no in between.
I still see nothing in Sotutus play that hes changed his upright running style that failed so many times against decent international defences like the french. Other than that… Iose? Well you have covered his limitations well. If Sititi had been playing the the season… Jacobson? Grace?…Neither shout pick me. So Ardie it is.1 Go to comments
There isn’t one element you mentioned there that every top class or successful team gets up to. The great All blacks sides used to play on the ‘fringes or edge’ but it was essentially saying they were doing something illegal or borderline to gain dominance. The fine margins at the top are minute between the top sides. La Rochelle, the crusaders, Saracens, Toulon etc etc…..have all been accused. Get over it, the comment comes across as salty and naive. Northampton as well as they played to get back into the match were thoroughly beaten and controlled for 60 minutes and Leinster have only themselves to blame for kicking it away and hence losing control of the match and being nearly the architects of their own downfall.2 Go to comments
There is some talent coming thru thats for sure. The 10 looks special to me. Rico Simpson is a name to look for in the future.1 Go to comments
I think this quiet honestly is just an innocent misunderstanding by someone who is pig sh*t stupid. Eben is a fine player but by christ, if he can’t understand or get what the Irish players were trying to say to him after the match…..well i hope he has someone looking after his finances, career and is reading the fine print for him, cause life after rugby may be quite difficult for the vacuous echo chamber.21 Go to comments
It could be Doris' day!3 Go to comments
The whole thing has blown up because Eben’s words have clearly struck a nerve in Ireland. Otherwise they would just laugh it off. I think some former Irish players, commentators and some Irish fans know deep down this Ireland team started to believe its own press and that a certain amount of arrogance had started to creep in during the World Cup. The topic was actually brought up by Irish pundits on Off the Ball recently. It’s fine to be arrogant if you can back it up. Ireland didn’t.21 Go to comments
‘The Irish are good people'. Why is Goode praising a people who hate his own? Wet wipe.21 Go to comments
La mejor final que se puede ver en el emisferio norte.1 Go to comments
A lot of cope from south africans in the comments. Etzebeth is a liar and a hypocrite; you don’t have to defend him!21 Go to comments
He got big and really slow for a flyhalf…not sure he’s relevant in a bok conversation anymore4 Go to comments
Best tourney team vs best team in the regular season for 3 games in RSA - talk is cheap, let’s see what’s what on the tour21 Go to comments
One overlooked statistic from their 2016 winning season is the Huricanes are still the only team in Super rugby history not to concede a try during the playoff rounds.4 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Nick. The Nienaber blitz D does ask a lot of its scrumhalf. I have been watching JGP on D and he often looks like he has mastered what Nienaber asks for better than Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach! 🤣 Impressive season by JGP if I must make an understatement.22 Go to comments
Okay last one. I promise. I think it’s despicable for Andy Goode to suggest that Eben can’t count to 12. To be fair he only had to count to 8 - the number of Irishmen who DIDN’T say that. Less the 3 kiwis of course. 23 - 12 - 3 = 8. See Joe. I can do maffs.21 Go to comments
Cheers, Nick! How do you see the Reds’ Jock Campbell’s play this year? Not as strong a carrier as Andrew Kellaway or Tom Wright, but does avoid errors. Do you see Joe Schmidt as wanting safety first at 15 or a try-assisting counterattacker?91 Go to comments
I’m sure this was all just a big misunderstanding. Irishmen and Afrikaaners conversing in a noisey stadium. Not easy to get the right messages across. A minefield.21 Go to comments
Say what you will about Andy Goode. But he is right about one thing… I’m not sure what that one thing is exactly… but I’m willing to hear him out.21 Go to comments
Another article to bait and trigger Irish fans. This must stop.21 Go to comments
Hi Nick. Thanks for your +++ ongoing analysis. Re Vunivalu, He’s been benched recently and it will be interesting to see what Kiss does with him as we enter the backend of SRP. I’m still not sold.91 Go to comments
In the fine tradition of Irish rugby, Leinster cheat well and for some reason only known to whoever referees them, they are allowed to get away with it every single game. If teams have not got the physicality up front to stop them getting the ball, they will win every single game. They take out players beyond the ruck and often hold them on the ground. Those that are beyond the ruck and therefore offside, hover there to cause distraction but also to join the next ruck from the side thereby stopping the jackal. The lineout prior to the second try on Saturday. 3 Leinster players left the lineout before the ball was thrown and were driving the maul as soon as the player hit the ground and thereby getting that valuable momentum. They scrummage illegally, with the looshead turning in to stop the opposing tighthead from pushing straight and making it uncomfortable for the hooker. The tighthead takes a step and tries to get his opposite loosehead to drop the bind. Flankers often ‘move up’ and actually bind on the prop and not remain bound to the second row. It does cause chaos and is done quickly and efficiently so that referees are blinded by the illegal tactics. I am surprised opposition coaches when they meet referees before games don’t mention it. I am also surprised that they do not go to the referees group and ask them to look at the tactics used and referee them properly. If they are the better team and win, fair play but a lot of their momentum is gained illegally and therefore it is not a level playing field.2 Go to comments