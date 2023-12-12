Saracens' Billy Vunipola faces hearing after Champions Cup red card
England and Saracens No8 Billy Vunipola will appear before an independent disciplinary committee this evening following his red card on Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup against the Bulls, the EPCR have announced.
The 31-year-old was red carded in the second-half at Loftus Versfeld by referee Andrea Piardi for a dangerous clearout of Bulls No8 Cameron Hanekom, and will now face a hearing via video conference.
An EPCR statement read: “The Saracens No 8, Billy Vunipola, was issued with a red card during his club’s Investec Champions Cup, Round 1 match against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 9 December 2023.
“Vunipola was sent off by the referee, Andrea Piardi (Italy), in the 52nd minute of the match for a dangerous strike to the head area of the Vodacom Bulls No 8, Cameron Hanekom, in contravention of Law 9.12 and Law 9.11.
“Law 9.12 Physical abuse of an opponent – punching or striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder
Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the hand, arm, elbow or shoulder carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks
“Law 9.11 Reckless or dangerous play – leading with the elbow or forearm
Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.11 relating to dangerous play carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks
“Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), Chair, Tony Wheat (Ireland) and Valeriu Toma (Romania) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference this evening (Tuesday, 12 December).”
