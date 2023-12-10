Select Edition

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

Jacques Nienaber discusses the differences between stadium sizes in Ireland and South Africa

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 15 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 58 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

'The referee was like are you sure?': Damian Willemse relives scrum call off mark

By Josh Raisey
Damian Willemse of South Africa salutes the fans after winning the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Of all the decisions made at the World Cup this year, none was as bold as Damian Willemse’s choice to call a scrum off a mark in the quarter-final against France.

This was so bold that it was actually the first time that it happened at a World Cup, according to Jean de Villiers, and it came in one of the most high-pressure games, and moments, of the tournament, not only against the tournament hosts and one of the favourites, but also against a much-vaunted scrum.

Now over a month on from the Springboks lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, moments like Willemse’s scrum call are starting to become embedded in South African rugby folklore.

WATCH as Boks Office host Hanyani Shimange and his guests – South African legends Jean de Villiers and Brian Habana, as well as two-time World Cup winner Damian Willemse – solve the BlitzBoks' problems
WATCH as Boks Office host Hanyani Shimange and his guests – South African legends Jean de Villiers and Brian Habana, as well as two-time World Cup winner Damian Willemse – solve the BlitzBoks' problems

The 25-year-old relived the moment on RugbyPass’ ‘Boks Office’ recently at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town, shedding some light on the decision, and how it was a plan conjured by the South African coaching staff, which is not out of character at all from Rassie Erasmus.

“That was a strategic plan by the coaching staff,” the double World Cup winner said to de Villiers, Bryan Habana and Hanyani Shimange.

“The thing that made it work was the flow of the game, the time of the game, no one was expecting it. Even the forwards didn’t know when we were going to call it. We said we’re going to have a time in the game where our forwards were still fresh, when we had the upper hand or when we needed a big play. So yeah, obviously the play was called at the right time and then obviously the forwards did their thing and got us the penalty.

The fullback then went on to explain what was going through his mind the exact moment he called for the scrum, bearing in mind how disastrous the result could have been in the context of the match, and tournament had they not won a penalty at the scrum.

He said: “I think they had a scrum and then they played the ball to Louis Bielle-Biarrey and caught the ball and just whacked it. Then the ball was coming and I saw it and I was like ‘now, now, now!’ And when I caught the ball, I was like ‘just do it!’ Then I was like ‘is this the right time? Am I making a mistake here by calling it now?’ But as I said, I could also feel the flow of the game there and it was on my mind and we’d been training it all week. As I said, it had been a strategic plan from the coaches.

“When I caught the ball and I put it down and then I was looking at the forwards, I saw Frans [Malherbe] and everyone jogging back, and then I called the scrum and then the ref was nodding at me and was like ‘are you sure?’ I said ‘yeah’, called the scrum, walked and I was like ‘OK, please dear God, let this get a result here.”

