SA Rugby statement: The Siya Kolisi club contract buy-out

SA Rugby have responded to the speculation that they are involved in buy-out negotiations regarding Siya Kolisi and his potential switch from Racing 92 to the Sharks. RugbyPass reported on Friday that Kolisi had held showdown talks with the Parisian club and wants to head home to South Africa after just one season in Paris.

Friday’s story read: “RugbyPass understands that the superstar flanker has had showdown talks with the club this week and requested to be allowed to leave La Defense Arena after failing to settle in Paris.

“The terms of his exit are still being negotiated, but Racing are likely to demand a substantial fee in return for granting his release after they paid out around R17million (€850k) to buy out his deal with the Sharks.

“RugbyPass believes that the SARU will pick up the bulk of the bill to get him back and grant him the chance to end his career with the Sharks, whom he represented 31 times before his switch to France.”

SA Rugby have now responded, insisting that they are not involved in the alleged buy-out of Kolisi’s Racing contract.

A statement read: “Media are advised that speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the ‘buy-out’ of the club contract of Siya Kolisi is without any basis in fact.

“SA Rugby also wishes to make clear that it is not in any way involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they, in fact, be taking place.

“For clarity, when national players return to play in South Africa, they may be added to the category of players of national interest at the discretion of SA Rugby. At such point, their union remuneration is supplemented by SA Rugby.”