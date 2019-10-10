'Whatever transpires from now on, this has tainted the tournament'

  • LIVE
Wales WAL 29 Fiji FIJ 17
Scotland SCO 61 Russia RUS 0
Argentina ARG 47 USA USA 17
South Africa RSA 66 Canada CAN 7
France FRA 23 Tonga TON 21
New Zealand NZL 71 Namibia NAM 9
Japan JAP 38 Samoa SAM 19
England ENG 39 Argentina ARG 10
Australia AUS 45 Uruguay URU 10
South Africa RSA 49 Italy ITA 3
Ireland IRE 35 Russia RUS 0
Georgia GEO 10 Fiji FIJ 45
New Zealand NZL 63 Canada CAN 0
France FRA 33 USA USA 9
Scotland SCO 34 Samoa SAM 0
Australia AUS 25 Wales WAL 29
Georgia GEO 33 Uruguay URU 7
South Africa RSA 57 Namibia NAM 3
Japan JAP 19 Ireland IRE 12
Argentina ARG 28 Tonga TON 12
Southland SOU 12 Bay of Plenty BAY 22
Waikato WAI 38 Taranaki TAR 19
Tasman TAS 52 Northland NOR 6
Otago OTA 25 Canterbury CAN 35
Auckland AUC 64 Southland SOU 7
Bay of Plenty BAY 46 Manawatu MAN 10
North Harbour HAR 42 Wellington WEL 34
Manawatu MAN 16 North Harbour HAR 29
Otago OTA 45 Waikato WAI 35
Canterbury CAN 38 Counties COU 5
Wellington WEL 57 Northland NOR 36
Tasman TAS 40 Auckland AUC 0
Connacht CON 41 Benetton BEN 5
Cardiff CAR 11 Edinburgh EDI 19
Cheetahs CHE 63 Ulster ULS 26
Zebre ZEB 28 Dragons GWE 52
Kings KIN 20 Munster MUN 31
Glasgow GLA 21 Scarlets SCA 25
Leinster LEI 53 Ospreys SWA 5
Edinburgh EDI 50 Zebre ZEB 15
Benetton BEN 27 Leinster LEI 32
Scarlets SCA 18 Connacht CON 10
Munster MUN 39 Dragons GWE 9
Kings KIN 27 Cardiff CAR 31
Ulster ULS 38 Ospreys SWA 14
Cheetahs CHE 48 Glasgow GLA 14
Northampton NOR 28 Saracens SAR 54
Worcester 1WO 19 Exeter EXE 34
Northampton NOR 32 Wasps WAS 36
Leicester LEI 27 Exeter EXE 7
Australia AUS Georgia GEO Fri
11 Oct
6:15am
New Zealand NZL Italy ITA Sat
12 Oct
12:45am
England ENG France FRA Sat
12 Oct
4:15am
Ireland IRE Samoa SAM Sat
12 Oct
6:45am
Namibia NAM Canada CAN Sat
12 Oct
11:15pm
USA USA Tonga TON Sun
13 Oct
1:45am
Wales WAL Uruguay URU Sun
13 Oct
4:15am
Japan JAP Scotland SCO Sun
13 Oct
6:45am
Taranaki TAR Auckland AUC Fri
11 Oct
2:35am
Manawatu MAN Counties COU Sat
12 Oct
12:05am
Wellington WEL Waikato WAI Sat
12 Oct
2:35am
Northland NOR Otago OTA Sat
12 Oct
9:05pm
Canterbury CAN North Harbour HAR Sun
13 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Munster MUN Fri
11 Oct
12:15pm
Leinster LEI Edinburgh EDI Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Dragons GWE Connacht CON Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Scarlets SCA Zebre ZEB Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
Kings KIN Ulster ULS Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Cardiff CAR Sat
12 Oct
2:35pm
Ospreys SWA Benetton BEN Sat
12 Oct
2:35pm
Gloucester GLO Bath BAT Fri
11 Oct
2:45pm
Bristol BRI Exeter EXE Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
This has tainted the tournament

'Whatever transpires from now on, this has tainted the tournament'

Never work with animals, small babies and 1400km-wide biblically-sized typhoons. That old adage routinely does the rounds in live TV. Okay, artistic licence has been added for the last bit, but it’s a serious point.

When due diligence was being done on Japan as a venue for the world’s third-largest sporting event, if you’re to use the game’s parlance, would you go high-risk and elect to host a tournament in an area that is renowned for earthquakes and in the heart of typhoon season, or play percentage rugby? With typhoons not exactly a passing fad in the Far East, you don’t have to be Tomasz Schafernaker to realise you’re taking a punt.

It’s this question I keep asking myself when conflicted over the fallout of Typhoon Hagibis, as I have been in the light of England vs France and New Zealand vs Italy being cancelled.

Firstly, you have to concede World Rugby have made a judicious decision in stopping these games.
Should any supporter, casual worker, squad member or support staff be injured by inclement weather conditions, the game’s governing body would have far bigger fires to douse but they could have avoided these uncomfortable questions had they chosen not to roll the dice.

Safety is paramount, and those affected by this palaver understand this, but it is only right to ask whether egregious mistakes have been made.

When the decision was made in 2009 to award the World Cup to Japan, nobody should doubt the intentions on taking the World Cup to Japan were honourable.

They widely lauded by the great and the good of the game and in the intervening years, PR-friendly missives about ‘growing the game’ peppered inboxes almost as often as messages about earthquakes covering up tattoos but it’s worth noting that financial factors was a part of the decision making. World Rugby proudly announced the sponsor roster was overflowing as far as a year out. It wasn’t pure altruism at play.

Furthermore, it should be pointed out that Japan have been wonderful, hospitable hosts. This shouldn’t mothball thoughts of taking the rugby world to this part of the world in future but it’s clear that to host the tournament on identical dates would be foolhardy.

As the tyres are kicked on rugby’s global calendar for the next decade, the problem for the ‘rugby family’ is that fault lines separate the game’s governing bodies, so should a return to Japan be mooted, you’d be have to wonder whether the Pro14, Top 14 and Premiership Rugby would be willing to cede too much ground in rearranging competitions that have already been disrupted.

On the Test stage, as well, it doesn’t take Colleen Rooney to deduce that the relationship between World Rugby and the Six Nations committee was strained around the proposal and subsequent rejection for the World Nations League and the impending injection of finance from CVC, has further muddied the waters.

Compromises will have to be eked out.

As previously mentioned, the tournament was awarded to Japan a decade ago, as Italy and South Africa were overlooked in a formal process, so you have to wonder what the contingency plans were in place for rescheduling games in the event they came under threat as a result of a ‘force majeure’ because I haven’t seen them.

Whatever transpires from now on, this has tainted the tournament. Never once in its 32-year history has a fixture been cancelled and it has opened a Pandora’s Box of issues that may yet come back to bite the tournament’s organisers. Italy, for one, will not have a chance to pit their wits against the reigning world champions, the All Blacks, depriving two of Italy’s greats, Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini, a chance to say addio to their loyal fans, and while the Azzurri were going home anyway the remaining sides will have mixed feelings about the cancellation.

England have barely had to clunk the gears in this tournament and the thought of facing the battle-hardened Wallabies in the quarter-finals is less than ideal. Correspondingly, the word from the French camp is that they’re less than enamoured not to have the chance to reprise their entente cordiale to better prepare them for facing a Welsh side, whom they have only beaten once since 2011. France and ‘bang in form’ aren’t exactly bedfellows at present.

For the Welsh and Australian camps, should they lose, you can expect griping from some voluble quarters about the extended rest periods afforded to their opponents. In knockout rugby, so there is little room for nuance. You win or you lose. In a tournament, you want to feel that it’s a level-playing field and this has opened up room for side’s to take umbridge.

If you bundle in issues with global broadcasters and sponsors, the forecast for World Rugby is stormy enough, but should the Japan v Scotland game be cancelled on Sunday, they will realise they are in the eye of the storm. If Gregor Townsend’s men are not afforded the opportunity to overcome the Brave Blossoms in Yokahama, rest assured that the feelings of the SRU and its fans will be made in no uncertain terms. Shrugging shoulders and saying, ‘shit happens’ isn’t going to cut it, especially after they bombed out of the 2015 World Cup after a refereeing error from Craig Joubert.

Finally, spare a thought for the travelling fans. Without them, the tournament lacks colour, passion and raw emotion. For the few, the thousands of pounds shelled out for eye-watering packages will be small change. It will be a case of downing a few beers, taking in the underground shopping in the malls of Tokyo and finding other forms of entertainment but for the majority, who have saved for years for this once in a lifetime opportunity, the cancellation of games, at rugby’s global showpiece will be crushing and scars could take years to heal.

Up to now, Japan 2019 had been a roaring success but World Rugby knows matters are out of their hands. All they can do is hope and pray Hagibis decides to change course and blow itself out into the Pacific before more damage is inflicted. Simply, they need luck.

It shouldn’t have come to this.

Press conference with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best ahead of the side’s crucial World Cup match against Samoa.

