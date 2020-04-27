11:33am, 27 April 2020

Rugby Europe has announced that they are supporting Bill Beaumont in his bid for re-election as World Rugby chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaumont, who has held the position since 2016, is up against former Argentina international Agustin Pichot for the role, with voting starting yesterday.

With many of the northern hemisphere unions believed to favour Beaumont, Rugby Europe – the governing body responsible for the promotion, development, administration and management of international competitions for the 48 European member unions – have now confirmed that they are siding with the current chairman.

“As the vote for the position of World Rugby Chairman opened on Sunday, April 26th, 2020, Rugby Europe has decided to take the position in favour of the project led by the current Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont,” a Rugby Europe statement read.

“During its last meeting, which was held on April 8 by conference call, the Rugby Europe Board of Directors unanimously validated this position and gave its proxy to the president, Mr. Octavian Morariu.

“The manifesto led by Sir Bill Beaumont and the president of the FFR, Bernard Laporte, corresponds to the priority actions necessary for the development of rugby in Europe.

“Rugby Europe considers that the substantial work initiated over the last few years, in terms of governance reforms, the structure of men’s and women’s competitions and financial support for member unions, should allow our sport to face the current crisis and become better structured for the challenges ahead.”

Morariu, President of Rugby Europe, added: “We fully support the manifesto led by Sir Bill Beaumont and Bernard Laporte.

“It is a continuation of the discussions we have had recently and will have provided member unions with the basis for a stronger rugby world, better represented and integrating all the challenges of the sport of tomorrow.

“We are confident that together we will modernize our organizations and give our unions the means to win on and off the field.”