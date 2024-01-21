All Black Quinn Tupaea explains how disastrous knee injury ‘definitely helped'

All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea has explained how a lengthy stint on the sidelines “definitely helped” him become a better athlete ahead of a return to Super Rugby action in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tupaea hasm’t represented the Hamilton-based Chiefs since 2022. Since then, the 24-year-old had both become a regular All Blacks squad member and had his World Cup dream dashed.

After entering the fray of Test rugby against Tonga in Auckland a few years ago, Tupaea became a regular member of the All Blacks’ plans under then-coach Ian Foster.

Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

But then, quite literally in an instant, Tupaea’s Test career took a turn for the worse. Playing against the Wallabies in Melbourne, the rising star was cut down by lock Darcy Swain.



Tupaea fell to the ground after being hit around the knee. If you were there at Marvel Stadium that night you’d agree there was a palpable sense of concern.

That injury kept the New Zealand international on the sidelines for quite some time.

“(I’m) definitely more resilient now,” Tupaea told Newshub. “Around my body, my rehab.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s definitely helped me. (I’ve) made friendships along the way, and it’s good to have a different perspective from the outside looking in.”

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain, who was still relatively new to Test rugby at that stage as well, sent the All Black a message the next day – but Tupaea didn’t respond.

Filled with a sense of anger with the World Cup only about a year away, Tupaea’s dreams of playing on the sport’s biggest stage took a hit. As we now know, he didn’t recover in time.



Chiefs Crusaders All Stats and Data

But on top of the international heartache, Tupaea had to watch on as the Chiefs almost claimed Super Rugby Pacific glory in 2023, but they lost to the Crusaders in a home final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was very tough to watch last year, especially how well (the Chiefs) were going,” Tupaea said.

“Hopefully I can add a little bit on the field this year and we can go one step better.

“It’s definitely something we can use for fire,” he added. “But I guess we’ve put it behind us and we’re focussed for the new year.”

The Chiefs will open their 2024 campaign at home to the Crusaders – a direct rematch of last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final – on February 23.