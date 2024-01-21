Georgia’s new head coach Richard Cockerill has backed Steve Borthwick’s plan for England in the face of significant changes within camp, not least the absence of Owen Farrell.

The 53-year-old former England forwards coach signed a contract this week with Georgia which could potentially see him charge through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to RugbyPass this week about the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, Cockerill said that the managing expectations of the English public was also a major factor for any England coach, while the void left by Farrell will change the dynamic behind closed doors. The Saracens star made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from international rugby, citing the toll of persistent online abuse and a desire to spend more time with his young family.

“With England and Farrell moving away for a little while, that will change the dynamics of that team and depending on how they want to play the game, there’s some exciting young players in the Premiership doing some good things but test matches are test matches and it is a hard learning ground,” said Cockerill.

“I’ve been there myself with Eddie and Steve. Steve has got a tough job because everybody expects England to win all of the time, and everybody wants to pick the young fellas and give them a go, and everyone is an expert until they have to do the job.

“I think England have got good players, it is just trying to get the balance and blend to make sure you have enough experience and enough youth in there to keep it moving forward.

“Steve’s a good coach, he’s a good operator. He knows how he wants to play the game and it is well thought out. So whatever plan Steve has I am sure it is the right one.”

Cockerill sounded a note of caution around Fabien Galthie’s France, pointing out that Les Bleus will also be undergoing something of a step change with their coaching ticket.

“France who knows, they have changed a lot of their coaching staff who have been instrumental to what they have done over the last four years,” Cockerill noted.

