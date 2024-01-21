British & Irish Lions lock carted off with gruesome injury

Former England and British and Irish Lions second row Jonny Hill suffered a gruesome injury during Sale Sharks’ Champions Cup match with La Rochelle, leading to him being stretchered off the field at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Sale Sharks forward is believed to have sustained a dislocated kneecap. This injury is another significant setback for the lock, with the giant forward being carried off with just 18 minutes on the clock.

Hill moved to Sale in 2022 after a successful tenure at Exeter Chiefs marked by over 100 appearances and 30 tries.

His career trajectory has faced challenges recently, particularly with the England national team.

Hill, who last played for England in the Rugby World Cup warm-ups in August, missed out on last year’s Rugby World Cup squad.

We’re wishing Jonny Hill a quick recovery after a suspected dislocated kneecap 🤕#InvestecChampionsCup #SALvLAR pic.twitter.com/eRCdiWsAhz — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 21, 2024

The 6’7 forward played a crucial role in Exeter Chiefs’ double success in the 2019/20 season and earned his first England cap in the delayed 2020 Six Nations Championship.

His impressive debut and performances in the Autumn Nations Cup, including scoring his first international try against Italy in the 2021 Six Nations, led to his selection by British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland for the tour to South Africa.