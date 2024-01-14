Quade Cooper’s playful message as former All Black gets last laugh in Japan

Quade Cooper has shared a playful message on social media after former All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith bested the Wallabies playmaker in Japan Rugby League One on Sunday afternoon.

In the fifth round of the world-famous Japanese professional rugby competition, which boasts impressive lineups of international stars, Kintetsu Liners took on Toyota Verblitz.

Cooper, 32, plies his trade with Kintetsu alongside former Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia – who won a Super Rugby title with the Queensland Reds alongside Cooper in 2011.

But waiting for the underdogs in the Toyota Verblitz lineup was supposed to be Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith. While Barrett was withdrawn at the last minute, Smith took the field.

Lining up opposite friendly rival in Genia, Smith started the match for Toyota Verblitz but left the field shortly after. The highly anticipated matchup wouldn’t go much further.

Unfortunately for Cooper and Genia, their favoured opponents still managed to pull away as they won the contest 47-14 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

While Smith didn’t play too much, the New Zealand rugby great “beat” the two Australian internationals once again – just as he did a number of times in the coveted black jersey.

“Yes he beat us again ffs,” Cooper wrote on social media, followed by a crying emoji.

“Much love brother always good to share the field with the greats!

“We will look to build on the good things and fix all the poor moments from yesterday. Thanks to our fans for the support, we will be better as we continue to figure things out this season.”

The loss is Kintetsu Liners’ fifth of the season. They’re now anchored to the bottom of the Conference B standings with fifth-place Black Rams five points ahead.



As for Smith and Barrett’s Toyota Verblitz, they’re third on 14 competition points – but there’s no denying that Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights are the team to beat.

Following an utterly relentless 81-21 victory over Mitsubishi Dynaboards on Saturday, the Wild Knights are the only unbeaten team in the conference.